La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s 27-year-old winger Leroy Sane. The Whites could contemplate making a move for the player when the transfer window opens next summer.

Real Madrid Have Two Primary Targets For Next Summer

The 2024-25 summer transfer window does not open until July 2024, but Real Madrid have already started preparing for it. According to Managing Madrid, Los Merengues have two primary targets for the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

Of course, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe remains at the top of their wishlist. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of June 2024. So, unless the 24-year-old makes another dramatic U-turn, he could be Real Madrid’s first signing of the window.

In addition to jet-heeled winger Mbappe, Madrid have also been contemplating signing a top-tier left-back. Current first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy has only impressed in bits and pieces while his understudy Fran Garcia has lost his way after a lively start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is believed that the All-Whites admire Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and could try to bring him to the club next summer. According to German outlet BILD, Davies is not the only player on Madrid’s radar, with them also monitoring the situation of Sane.

Sane On Real Madrid’s Radar

Sane, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in July 2020, sees his contract expire in June 2025. According to BILD, the Germany international has not yet expressed his desire to remain in Bavaria beyond 2025. His reluctance to an extension could force the German club to sell him in the summer of 2024.

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid admire Sane and are interested in seeing how this whole saga pans out. Los Blancos are not the only team interested in Sane. According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the player.

The two-time Premier League winner has played 143 games for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 44 times and providing 37 assists. The winger has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign, scoring six times in 10 matches across competitions.

Rodrygo aside, Real Madrid do not have a capable option on the right wing. By adding Sane, they will be able to take their already formidable attack to the next level.