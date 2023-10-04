Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Keeping Tabs On 27-Year-Old Bundesliga Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s 27-year-old winger Leroy Sane. The Whites could contemplate making a move for the player when the transfer window opens next summer.

Real Madrid Have Two Primary Targets For Next Summer

The 2024-25 summer transfer window does not open until July 2024, but Real Madrid have already started preparing for it. According to Managing Madrid, Los Merengues have two primary targets for the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

Of course, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe remains at the top of their wishlist. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of June 2024. So, unless the 24-year-old makes another dramatic U-turn, he could be Real Madrid’s first signing of the window.

In addition to jet-heeled winger Mbappe, Madrid have also been contemplating signing a top-tier left-back. Current first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy has only impressed in bits and pieces while his understudy Fran Garcia has lost his way after a lively start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is believed that the All-Whites admire Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and could try to bring him to the club next summer. According to German outlet BILD, Davies is not the only player on Madrid’s radar, with them also monitoring the situation of Sane.

Sane On Real Madrid’s Radar

Sane, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in July 2020, sees his contract expire in June 2025. According to BILD, the Germany international has not yet expressed his desire to remain in Bavaria beyond 2025. His reluctance to an extension could force the German club to sell him in the summer of 2024.

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid admire Sane and are interested in seeing how this whole saga pans out. Los Blancos are not the only team interested in Sane. According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the player.

The two-time Premier League winner has played 143 games for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 44 times and providing 37 assists. The winger has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign, scoring six times in 10 matches across competitions.

Rodrygo aside, Real Madrid do not have a capable option on the right wing. By adding Sane, they will be able to take their already formidable attack to the next level.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham
Soccer

LATEST “But then, I sneaked into Messi’s dad’s hotel” – David Beckham Reveals How He Convinced Lionel Messi To Join Inter Miami

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9min
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Will Sell 21-Year-Old If He Does Not Extend Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are pushing Ian Maatsen to sign a contract extension, adding the Blues will not hesitate to sell him if he refuses to…

Joel.Glazer.Avram .Glazer.Manchester.United.owners 1
Soccer
Journalist Reveals The ‘Only Way’ Jim Ratcliffe Can Beat Sheikh Jassim In Manchester United Takeover Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Renowned journalist Ben Jacobs has said that buying a minority stake could be INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s best bet to oust Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim in the Manchester United…

Real Madrid Are One Of The Favorites For This Year's UEFA Champions League
Soccer
10 Teams That Have Won The Most Points Across Top 5 European Leagues: La Liga Giants Real Madrid Top List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Players Hojlund And Onana
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Rasmus Hojlund Shines But Manchester United Fail To Avoid Galatasaray Embarrassment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9h
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Is A Premier League Great
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Identify 2 Potential Mohamed Salah Replacements
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  15h
Inter Milan Qatar Airways
Soccer
Inter Milan Close To Signing Sponsorship Deal With Qatar Airways
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Arrow to top