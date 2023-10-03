Liverpool have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto and Juventus ace Federico Chiesa as potential replacements for superstar forward Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah Linked With Saudi Transfer

Over the summer, Saudi Pro League holders Al Ittihad were heavily credited with an interest in Salah. According to reports, the Saudi champions tabled multiple offers for the Egypt international, but Liverpool somehow managed to ward them off.

It is believed that Al Ittihad will return for Salah next summer, and there is a chance that they could table an offer that is simply too good to pass for the Reds. To prepare for such a scenario, it is important for Liverpool to stay on top of the matter and identify a player or two who can potentially fill in for Salah.

Neto & Chiesa On Liverpool’s Wishlist

The Premier League giants believe Wolves star Neto and Juve attacker Chiesa could potentially fill in for the former AS Roma star.

Neto has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the aforementioned report claiming that the Reds have been tracking the attacker for a while now. With Salah to Al-Ittihad rumors refusing to cool down, the Anfield outfit could finally make a move for the 23-year-old.

As per Football Transfers, however, Liverpool are not happy with Wolves’ asking price for the player. They fear they could be priced out of a deal next summer.

Chiesa, on the other hand, is considered to be the future of Juventus. So, the Bianconeri are unlikely to let him go without a fight. His current market value stands at $41.89 million (via Transfermarkt), and the Reds might have to match or better it to have a shot at landing the 25-year-old.

Neither Chiesa nor Neto would likely be able to match Salah’s impact right away, but they have the quality to become just as influential. Neto has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring once and claiming four assists in seven appearances thus far. His contract with Wolves expires in June 2027.

Chiesa, meanwhile, has been more ruthless in front of goal this season. The 2020 European Championship winner has appeared in seven Serie A games, scoring four times and providing an assist. His deal with the Bianconeri runs out in June 2025.