Boasting 20 European crowns between them, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are two of the most iconic clubs on the continent. Both clubs have an insatiable desire for excellence, which is why they only recruit the most promising players — ones who can uphold their legacy. Playing for either team is a mega achievement in itself while featuring for both is something for the history books.

Over the years, only eight players have represented both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and today, we will take a look at the cream of the crop. Continue reading to meet the top five players who have played for the Bavarians as well as the All-Whites.

#5 Ze Roberto

Former Brazilian left-midfielder Ze Roberto entered Europe with Real Madrid in January 1997, with the All-Whites signing him from Portuguesa. Ze Roberto had plenty of promise but did not hit the ground running in the Spanish capital. Infamous for their lack of patience, Madrid shipped Ze Roberto off to Flamengo after just one year before selling him to Bayer Leverkusen in July 1998. He played only 19 games for the Spaniards, scoring once.

Following his disappointing spell at Real Madrid, Ze Roberto found his footing at Bayer Leverkusen. After four fruitful years, he joined Bayern Munich and spent the following four years of his career in Bavaria. After the end of his contract in 2006, he went to Nacional but returned to the Bundesliga giants the following summer. He played 217 games for the German side in all competitions, scoring 17, assisting 49, and winning four Bundesliga titles.

#4 David Alaba

One of the most versatile players of the 21st century, David Alaba joined FC Bayern U19 from Austria Vienna Reserves in July 2008. Two years later, he earned his first Bayern Munich senior team contract but could not hack it in one go. He spent the second half of the 2010-11 season on loan at Hoffenheim, garnering invaluable experience. Upon his return, he became a priceless cog in Bayern’s machine.

Between 2011 and 2021, Alaba showcased his versatility, excelling both as a left-back and a center-back. He played 440 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 54 assists. Alaba helped Bayern to 27 trophies, including 10 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Alaba joined Real Madrid as a free agent. In his debut season, he helped Los Blancos to a UEFA Champions League-La Liga double, catching eyeballs with his leadership. Alaba has not played much this season due to an ACL tear but will likely return to the starting XI next term. The Austrian has played 100 games for Madrid thus far, scoring five times and providing nine assists.

#3 Xabi Alonso

Before conquering Germany as a coach, Xabi Alonso enjoyed an enviable career as a player. He played for some of the biggest teams, winning the most coveted trophies.

The 2004-05 UEFA Champions League winner joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2009. He quickly became a leader in the middle of the park and helped Madrid take the fight to an all-conquering Barcelona. Los Merengues superbly won the 2011-12 La Liga title, with Alonso emerging as one of their best performers. A couple of years later, Madrid ended their 12-year-long drought for the UEFA Champions League trophy, and Alonso, once again, proved to be key. Having played 205 games and won six trophies in five seasons, Alonso left Madrid for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014.

Alonso spent three seasons in Bavaria, scoring nine goals in 117 games in all competitions, before hanging up his boots. He won three Bundesliga titles and one DFB Pokal with Bayern Munich.

#2 Arjen Robben

Arguably the finest right-winger of the 21st century, Arjen Robben joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in August 2007. The Dutchman played well in the Spanish capital and was integral to Madrid’s La Liga triumph in the 2007-08 season. However, re-elected president Florentino Perez had planned a major overhaul for the summer of 2009, and Robben was one of the players who had to make way to make room for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Karim Benzema. Having scored 12 times in 61 games for Madrid in all competitions, Robben pledged allegiance to Bayern Munich.

Over the following 10 seasons, Robben emerged as one of the best players in the game. His mazey runs, deft touches, and in-swinging shots mesmerized every fan and neutral, striking fear in the opposition’s hearts. Robben played 287 matches for the Bavarians between 2008-19 and 2018-19 seasons, scoring 127 times and providing 69 assists. His brilliant performances helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

#1 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos joined FC Bayern U19 from FC Hansa Rostock U17 in July 2006. Identifying his potential, Bayern promoted him to the senior team the following year. Understandably, Kroos did not get enough minutes right away, which prompted the club to send him away on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Having garnered enough minutes at Leverkusen, Kroos returned to Bayern ahead of the 2010-11 season and quickly became a first-team regular. He helped Bayern to the 2012-13 and 2013-14 Bundesliga titles and the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League trophy, emerging as one of the best central midfielders in Europe.

In the summer of 2014, Kroos helped Germany to the FIFA World Cup, but even such a gargantuan exploit did not convince Bayern to give him a mega contract. As a result, Kroos caught the flight to Madrid, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the last decade, Kroos has cemented his place as a true blue Real Madrid icon, producing world-class performances on cue and helping the club to three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

The legendary midfielder has played 448 matches for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 28 times and providing 84 assists. He could easily cross the 500-game milestone by the time he is done.