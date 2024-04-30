Soccer

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Arguably the two greatest teams in European history, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, will square off in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Continue reading to learn all the key details of the upcoming first leg of the ‘European Clásico’.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Bundesliga behemoths Bayern Munich will welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night (April 30). The match will kick off at 9 PM CEST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Fans in the United States can catch the game on CBS, TUDN USA, and Paramount+. Alternatives include Fubo TV, which offers a free trial; TUDN.com, ViX, and TUDN App.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Preview

Form

The Bavarians have not had the best of seasons, with the brilliant Bayer Leverkusen ending their 11-year Bundesliga title streak. They have also crashed out of the DFB Pokal, meaning their hopes of avoiding a trophyless campaign hinges on their Champions League performance.

However, recent form has been pretty encouraging for Thomas Tuchel’s side, with them winning their last four games in all competitions. In their last Bundesliga outing, Bayern picked up a slender 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, in their previous Champions League game, they bagged a 1-0 win over Arsenal, knocking them out on aggregate (2-1).

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have also been in fine form lately, winning their last six league matches on the bounce. They secured a narrow 1-0 victory away at Real Sociedad in their previous La Liga outing.

Los Blancos, of course, sensationally knocked Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League in their last match in the competition. They held last season’s winners to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium (4-4 on aggregate) and then beat them on penalties.

Injuries & Suspensions

Bayern Munich will be without long-term absentees Gabriel Marusic (ACL), Bouna Sarr (ACL), Sacha Boey (hip), and Tarek Buchmann (hamstring). According to media reports, center-back Matthijs de Ligt missed team training on Monday (April 29) but other minor doubts, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Konrad Laimer all took part.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will continue without Thibaut Courtois (ACL) and David Alaba (ACL). Dani Carvajal will also sit this one out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Head-To-Head

The Bayern Munich-Real Madrid match-up is the most-repeated contest in UEFA Champions League history, with the two heavyweights crossing paths 26 times over the years. Bayern have a slender lead in head-to-head, winning 12 and losing 11. Three games have ended all square so far.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Both teams are in fine form and will look to make a statement of intent on Tuesday. At home, Bayern can dominate proceedings, but as Real Madrid have shown against Manchester City, they have all it takes to soak in the pressure and hit on the break.

We are hoping for an entertaining clash in Munich, with plenty of opportunities for both parties. We predict this highly-anticipated ‘European Clásico’ will finish 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
English Premier League Trophy
Soccer

LATEST Premier League: 5 Managers Who Have Taken The Fewest Matches To Reach 100 Wins

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Arguably the two greatest teams in European history, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, will square off in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Continue reading to learn all the key…

Newcastle United Man Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League
Soccer
“Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special” – Garth Crooks Makes Bizarre Claim About Alexander Isak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024

Former Premier League star Garth Crooks has strangely claimed top center-forward Alexander Isak may not go down as a Newcastle United great. His comments came after the Swede bagged a…

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Won The Most Matches In His First 300 Matches
Soccer
“It’s the same old story with City” – Roy Keane Makes Bold Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Win Over Nottingham Forest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer
“That’s frustrating” – Clinton Morrison Gives Mohamed Salah Verdict After Public Spat With Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Premier League Trophy
Soccer
English Premier League: 5 Managers With Most Victories In First 300 Matches
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Arsenal Tottenham
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners Secure Bragging Rights After Clinching A Win In Tense North London Derby
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Arrow to top