Arguably the two greatest teams in European history, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, will square off in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Continue reading to learn all the key details of the upcoming first leg of the ‘European Clásico’.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Bundesliga behemoths Bayern Munich will welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night (April 30). The match will kick off at 9 PM CEST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Fans in the United States can catch the game on CBS, TUDN USA, and Paramount+. Alternatives include Fubo TV, which offers a free trial; TUDN.com, ViX, and TUDN App.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Preview

Form

The Bavarians have not had the best of seasons, with the brilliant Bayer Leverkusen ending their 11-year Bundesliga title streak. They have also crashed out of the DFB Pokal, meaning their hopes of avoiding a trophyless campaign hinges on their Champions League performance.

However, recent form has been pretty encouraging for Thomas Tuchel’s side, with them winning their last four games in all competitions. In their last Bundesliga outing, Bayern picked up a slender 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, in their previous Champions League game, they bagged a 1-0 win over Arsenal, knocking them out on aggregate (2-1).

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have also been in fine form lately, winning their last six league matches on the bounce. They secured a narrow 1-0 victory away at Real Sociedad in their previous La Liga outing.

Los Blancos, of course, sensationally knocked Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League in their last match in the competition. They held last season’s winners to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium (4-4 on aggregate) and then beat them on penalties.

Injuries & Suspensions

Bayern Munich will be without long-term absentees Gabriel Marusic (ACL), Bouna Sarr (ACL), Sacha Boey (hip), and Tarek Buchmann (hamstring). According to media reports, center-back Matthijs de Ligt missed team training on Monday (April 29) but other minor doubts, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Konrad Laimer all took part.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will continue without Thibaut Courtois (ACL) and David Alaba (ACL). Dani Carvajal will also sit this one out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Head-To-Head

The Bayern Munich-Real Madrid match-up is the most-repeated contest in UEFA Champions League history, with the two heavyweights crossing paths 26 times over the years. Bayern have a slender lead in head-to-head, winning 12 and losing 11. Three games have ended all square so far.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Both teams are in fine form and will look to make a statement of intent on Tuesday. At home, Bayern can dominate proceedings, but as Real Madrid have shown against Manchester City, they have all it takes to soak in the pressure and hit on the break.

We are hoping for an entertaining clash in Munich, with plenty of opportunities for both parties. We predict this highly-anticipated ‘European Clásico’ will finish 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.