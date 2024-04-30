Soccer

Report: Barcelona Want To Ship Two Out-Of-Favor Stars To Saudi Arabia

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Eager to raise funds in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are reportedly plotting to sell two of their loanees —  Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet — to Saudi Arabia. The La Liga side are working on giving them the option of moving to the desert.

Barcelona Working On Saudi Arabia Exit For Ansu Fati & Clement Lenglet

Barcelona need to generate sizable profits from player sales if they are to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations this summer. According to sources, the Blaugrana are open to selling some of their first team players to raise funds, with Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong featuring on the list of potential departures.

However, before picking players off from their first team, Barca want to explore the possibility of selling a couple of their loanees, who reportedly do not have a future with the club. According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona will try to sell Fati and Lenglet this summer after failing to offload them permanently last term.

Fati joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan at the start of the 2023-24 season, ignoring proposals from Saudi Arabia. Lenglet also had offers from the Saudi Pro League, but the player did not want to bid goodbye to his European career at the time. Convincing both players to catch the flight to Saudi Arabia will be difficult for the Catalans. However, if Barcelona can draw suitable offers and convince the players, it would reportedly be economically beneficial for all parties.

How Have Ansu Fati & Clement Lenglet Fared This Season?

Fati, who wore the legendary No. 10 jersey at Barcelona before leaving on loan, started well under Roberto De Zerbi, scoring twice in his first five Premier League appearances. However, the momentum went for a toss in December, when he suffered a calf injury. He has since played eight league matches, failing to score or assist.

Meanwhile, Lenglet, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa after spending the last season at Tottenham Hotspur, has failed to win Unai Emery’s trust. The Spanish tactician has deployed the 28-year-old in 13 Premier League games, allowing him 1065 minutes of soccer. The Frenchman has not featured for the Premier League top-four aspirants in their last four games, with his final appearance coming in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the start of April.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST Report: Barcelona Want To Ship Two Out-Of-Favor Stars To Saudi Arabia

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Bayern Munich Real Madrid Collage
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Bayern Munich & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Boasting 20 European crowns between them, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are two of the most iconic clubs on the continent. Both clubs have an insatiable desire for excellence, which…

English Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League: 5 Managers Who Have Taken The Fewest Matches To Reach 100 Wins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

On Sunday, April 28, Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 35 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The victory took Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta to a…

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Newcastle United Man Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League
Soccer
“Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special” – Garth Crooks Makes Bizarre Claim About Alexander Isak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Won The Most Matches In His First 300 Matches
Soccer
“It’s the same old story with City” – Roy Keane Makes Bold Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Win Over Nottingham Forest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer
“That’s frustrating” – Clinton Morrison Gives Mohamed Salah Verdict After Public Spat With Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Arrow to top