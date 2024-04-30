Eager to raise funds in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are reportedly plotting to sell two of their loanees — Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet — to Saudi Arabia. The La Liga side are working on giving them the option of moving to the desert.

Barcelona Working On Saudi Arabia Exit For Ansu Fati & Clement Lenglet

Barcelona need to generate sizable profits from player sales if they are to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations this summer. According to sources, the Blaugrana are open to selling some of their first team players to raise funds, with Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong featuring on the list of potential departures.

However, before picking players off from their first team, Barca want to explore the possibility of selling a couple of their loanees, who reportedly do not have a future with the club. According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona will try to sell Fati and Lenglet this summer after failing to offload them permanently last term.

Fati joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan at the start of the 2023-24 season, ignoring proposals from Saudi Arabia. Lenglet also had offers from the Saudi Pro League, but the player did not want to bid goodbye to his European career at the time. Convincing both players to catch the flight to Saudi Arabia will be difficult for the Catalans. However, if Barcelona can draw suitable offers and convince the players, it would reportedly be economically beneficial for all parties.

How Have Ansu Fati & Clement Lenglet Fared This Season?

Fati, who wore the legendary No. 10 jersey at Barcelona before leaving on loan, started well under Roberto De Zerbi, scoring twice in his first five Premier League appearances. However, the momentum went for a toss in December, when he suffered a calf injury. He has since played eight league matches, failing to score or assist.

Meanwhile, Lenglet, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa after spending the last season at Tottenham Hotspur, has failed to win Unai Emery’s trust. The Spanish tactician has deployed the 28-year-old in 13 Premier League games, allowing him 1065 minutes of soccer. The Frenchman has not featured for the Premier League top-four aspirants in their last four games, with his final appearance coming in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the start of April.