Top 5 Attacking Duos With Most League Goals This Season: Manchester City’s Haaland-Alvarez Pairing Claims 3rd Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City Stars Erling Haaland And Julian Alvarez
The only thing more magical than seeing a striker score for fun is witnessing two attacking players combining and slicing defenses open at will. From Thierry Henry-Dennis Bergkamp to Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez, we have seen our fair share of sensational attacking duos over the years.

Today, we will take a look at some attacking pairings that have impressed with their telepathic understanding of one another. According to Transfermarkt, here are the five most prolific attacking duos across the top five European leagues this season:

#5 Victor Boniface & Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) — 8 Goals

Victor Boniface & Jonas Hofmann Are One Of The Best Attacking Duos In Europe This Season
With eight Bundesliga goals between them, Bayer Leverkusen pair Victor Boniface and Jon Hofmann have arisen as one of the most prolific attacking duos in Europe. Boniface has been the more formidable attacker of the two, chipping in with six goals in five games.

Benefitting from their goals, Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. Xabi Alonso’s side have won four of their five games, claiming the second spot in the league rankings.

#4 Kylian Mbappe & Marco Asensio (PSG) — 9 Goals

Marco Asensio And Kylian Mbappe Are One Of The Best Attacking Duos In Europe
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has formed an impressive partnership with new signing Marco Asensio. The attackers have nine goals between them in Ligue 1 this season, with Mbappe contributing with seven and Asensio with two.

Despite Mbappe and Asensio’s heroics, PSG have not had the best of starts to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. Having picked up 11 points from six games, Les Parisiens find themselves in third place in the French top-flight standings.

#3 Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) — 10 Goals

Erling Haaland And Julian Alvarez Are One Of The Best Attacking Duos In Europe
With Kevin De Bruyne recovering from a hamstring injury, Julian Alvarez has had the privilege of starting multiple matches for Manchester City. He has gelled nicely with Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland, with the pair chipping in with 10 goals in six games. Alvarez has bagged two goals so far while Haaland has eight to his name. The pair have combined for three Premier League goals this season.

Helped along by Haaland & Alavarez’s attacking intelligence, Manchester City have maintained a 100% record in the English Premier League. Having accumulated 18 points from six games, City currently sit at the summit of English soccer.

#2 Harry Kane & Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) — 11 Goals

Leroy Sane And Harry Kane Are One Of The Best Attacking Duos In Europe
New signing Harry Kane has settled in nicely at Bayern Munich. He has become a natural leader on the pitch, scored goals, and formed an excellent partnership with Leroy Sane. Kane has scored seven goals in five games this season, while Sane has pitched in with four goals. The two have combined for three goals, with Kane assisting Sane thrice in five games.

Bayern Munich have greatly benefitted from their partnership. Their goals have helped Bayern win four games (1 draw) and claim the top spot in the league standings.

#1 Serhou Guirassy & Chris Fuhrich (VfB Stuttgart) — 12 Goals

Chris Fuhrich & Serhou Guirassy Have Been The Best Attacking Duo In Europe
VfB Stuttgart have punched above their weight this season, winning four of their five league games this season (1 defeat). Having amassed 15 points in the German top flight, Stuttgart are sitting in third place in the Bundesliga standings.

Forward pairing Serhou Guirassy & Chris Fuhrich have been integral to their good fortunes, pitching in with important goals. Guirassy has scored 10 times while Fuhrich has struck twice in five league games to emerge as the most prolific attacking duo in the top five European leagues.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top