49ers to continue with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in 2023 season

The 49ers have struggled with QB’s all season and have announced that breakthrough star Brock Purdy will lead the offence in 2023 with Trey Lance, while Jimmy Garoppolo is set to leave.

It was Trey Lance who was set to lead the Niners to glory at the start of the season, but a season ending ankle injury in week two meant that the first string QB was unable to feature again for the 2022 campaign.

The injury to Lance meant that it was time for second QB Jimmy Garoppolo to take his spot up until week 13. The bad luck for QB injuries was the tale of the season for the Niners however, as Garoppolo then picked up a foot injury against the Dolphins that would see the 31-year old also miss the rest of the season. Step up Brock Purdy.

Purdy stepped up big time for San Fransisco and in his debut season the QB led his side to the NFC Championship game where his side couldn’t quite get past the Eagles to reach the Super Bowl.

One of the main reasons that the Niners aren’t in the Super Bowl this year is due to their lack of QB options, as Purdy picked up an arm injury in the Eagles loss leaving RB Christian Mccaffrey to run the offence in the second half.

John Lynch shares an update on Brock Purdy. pic.twitter.com/MdejoIatpS — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 1, 2023

Unfortunately for Purdy, his injury is as bad as it looked in the game, as the star is now set to miss the entire off season as he undergoes surgery to repair medical issue in his arm.

The injury wasn’t enough to stop the Purdy revolution however as the 49ers announced earlier this week that they would continue with their star recruit as QB next season, however when asked if former first string QB Jimmy Garoppolo would be returning to San Fransisco head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a clear and simple response:

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the team next season.pic.twitter.com/nUeoknU716 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2023

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that.”

With Purdy expected to take charge of his first full season for the 49ers next season, could we be about to see a Super Bowl charge from San Fransisco next season?

