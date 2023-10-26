Every year, American business magazine Forbes takes a close look at some of the most relevant soccer players in the business. It analyzes the wages they receive from their clubs as well as their earnings from sponsorship and endorsement deals to determine the year’s top money-makers. Last year, the honors went to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who raked in $128 million between wages and off-field earnings.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has snatched the crown from Mbappe this year, having made more than double the Frenchman’s earnings last year. Read on to meet the 10 highest earners in soccer and learn where the millions came from.

#10 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): $36 Million

Earning $36 million per year, Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane is by far the highest-paid soccer player in the Bundesliga. According to Forbes, Kane makes a handsome $26 million/year at Bayern and rakes in a further $10 million from off-field endorsements. He recently signed a multi-year contract with American online retail company Fanatics, becoming the first British athlete to do so.

Kane has performed remarkably since switching to Bavaria from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer. He has featured in 12 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing six assists.

#9 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): $39 Million

Arguably the best midfielder in the world at the moment, Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne takes home a staggering $39 million each year. The Belgium international is currently on a $35 million/year deal at Manchester City and earns about $4 million from promotional events. In March, De Bruyne signed a new deal with McDonald’s, which made him the brand’s ambassador in his country, Belgium.

De Bruyne has unfortunately played just twice for City this season due to a hamstring problem. The former Chelsea man might not return to action before the first quarter of 2024.

#8 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr): $52 Million

Following a disastrous stint at Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Al-Nassr tied him down to a three-year deal, worth $48 million/year. Mane, who signed a long-term extension with New Balance a couple of years back, earns an additional $4 million from marketing campaigns.

Mane has been in decent form for Al-Nassr this term. Playing 14 matches in all competitions, he has scored eight times and provided two assists.

#7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $53 Million

Sadio Mane’s former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah is one of the highest-paid players in the English Premier League, with the Egyptian taking home a cool $53 million per year. Liverpool pays him a handsome $35 million in wages, while he bags $18 million more from off-field work. The former AS Roma ace has a signature boot with German sporting giant Adidas, making him one of the very few players to have such an honor.

Salah, who is reportedly being targetted by Al-Ittihad, has been in fine form for the Reds this season. Playing 11 matches across tournaments, Salah has recorded eight goals and four assists.

#6 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $58 Million

Earning a massive $58 million between wages and endorsement deals, Manchester City goal-machine Erling Haaland has emerged as the highest-paid player in the Premier League. As per Forbes, Haaland earns $46 million/year at Manchester City and earns $12 million/year more from marketing deals. The cover star of EA Sports FC 2024 has a lucrative deal with sporting giant Nike and is expected to score more such endorsements as he firmly establishes himself as the best striker in the world.

Haaland, who won the Treble with City last season, has been on fire this season as well. He has appeared in 14 games for the club across competitions, scoring 11 times and providing two assists.

#5 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): $106 Million

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema joined Saudi champions Al-Ittihad as a free agent in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. The French superstar earns a massive $100 million in wages at Al-Ittihad and an additional $6 million from promotional deals. The Ballon d’Or holder, who has a lifetime deal with Adidas, explained that moving to Saudi Arabia was a spiritual decision, saying the Muslim in him influenced the switch.

Benzema has looked sharp in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring four times and providing two assists in eight games.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): $110 Million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) poster boy Kylian Mbappe is the highest-paid player in Europe, with the Frenchman taking home a whopping $110 million per year. Mbappe, who was the frontman of FIFA 23, earns $90 million in wages at PSG while adding another $20 million from endorsement deals.

Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to leave PSG at the end of his deal next year, has been in great shape this season. Playing 11 games in all competitions, the 24-year-old has scored 10 times and claimed an assist, emerging as his team’s leading goal contributor.

#3 Neymar (Al-Hilal): $112 Million

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal splurged around $95 million to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window. Al-Hilal tied him down to a two-year deal, worth $80 million per year. Neymar, who is one of the most marketable players in the world, bags an additional $32 million from sponsorships. The Brazilian, who endorses big brands like Puma, Konami, and Red Bull, recently struck a partnership with Portuguese horse breeding farm Team Campline.

Unfortunately for Al-Hilal, their investment in Neymar will not pay dividends, at least not this season. The former Barcelona man recently suffered an ACL tear and is set to spend the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign on the sidelines.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $135 Million

Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami as a free agent after running down his contract with PSG, is the second-highest-paid soccer player on the planet, with him earning an eye-popping $135 million per year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is the only player on this list whose earnings from sponsorships eclipse his club wages. As per Forbes, Messi makes $65 million/year in wages at Miami while the remaining $75 million comes from endorsements.

Messi, who is the brand ambassador of Adidas, has revolutionized American soccer, with a record number of viewers now tuning in to watch the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in action. In his first season for the Herons, Messi played 14 games in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. Thanks to his heroics, Inter Miami won their first-ever silverware, the Leagues Cup, in August.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): $260 Million

At the summit sits Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese taking home an astonishing $260 million per year. The Real Madrid icon’s earnings are greater than the combined paychecks of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

According to Forbes’ data, Ronaldo earns an eye-watering $200 million in wages at Al-Nassr while the remaining $60 million comes from sponsorships and endorsement deals. In addition to promoting the culture of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has continued to endorse brands like Herbalife, Clear, and Binance, with him regularly using his Instagram account to push the ads.

Ronaldo has been in absolutely majestic form on the pitch as well. The 38-year-old has played 13 games for Al-Nassr this season, scoring a staggering 14 times and providing seven assists.