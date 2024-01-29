Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami will take on Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Hilal in their 2024 Riyadh Season Cup opener on Monday night (January 29). Continue reading to learn all the key details about the pre-season friendly.

Al-Hilal Vs. Inter Miami: Venue, Time & Where To Watch In US

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal will welcome Inter Miami to Kingdom Arena for the first game of the 2024 Riyadh Cup. The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

Officially, there is only one way to watch Inter Miami’s first of two 2024 Riyadh Cup friendlies on Monday night. Fans must subscribe to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ to watch the game live in the United States. Fans in the UK, meanwhile, can catch it via DAZN as well.

Al-Hilal Vs. Inter Miami: Team News & Form

Team News

Hosts Al-Hilal will be without many of their first-team stars on Monday, including Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly, courtesy of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2023 AFC Asia Cup. The most expensive signing in Saudi top-flight history, Neymar, will also miss the game, as he is still on the treatment table after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in his left knee last year.

Inter Miami do not have AFCON or Asia Cup-related absentees but will be without some important players. Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Corentin Jean are not available for selection, with all four nursing injuries on the sidelines. Coach Gerardo Martino has deployed former Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in all friendlies so far, and is likely to extend the streak on Monday.

Team Form

Al-Hilal have been in excellent form in the Saudi Pro League this season. Playing 19 games this season, they have won 17 and drawn only twice. With 53 points to their name, they sit at the summit of the Saudi Pro League with a handsome seven-point lead over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are still searching for their first goal and win in the pre-season. They have played two friendlies in January, first against El Salvador and then against FC Dallas. They were held to a goalless draw by El Salvador before Dallas inflicted a 1-0 defeat upon them.

Al-Hilal Vs. Inter Miami: Prediction

The fab-four of Messi, Suarez, Busquets, and Alba can do a lot of damage, but so far, the combination has not clicked. Martino is gradually bringing them into the fold, and we believe the acclimatization will continue on Monday. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have a well-oiled machine at their disposal and should be able to get the best of the MLS outfit.

We predict a 3-1 win for the hosts on Monday night.