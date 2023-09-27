EA Sports FC 24, the natural successor to the renowned soccer title FIFA 23, will go live on Friday, September 29. Although EA Sports and FIFA have gone their separate ways since the release of FIFA 23 last year, EA Sports FC 24 has remained true to the FIFA DNA. The game offers slick gameplay across the board and unmatched player likenesses, ensuring hours of unadulterated fun.

Since the dawn of time, fans of the FIFA franchise have been affectionate towards pacy players. They are an excellent outlet when the going gets tough, helping players hit their opponents on the break. With the launch of EAFC 24 just a couple of days away, we will take a look at the quickest players in the game. Now, without further ado, here are the seven fastest players in EA Sports FC 24:

#7 Michael – 94 PAC

Receiving a 10-point bump upon his last-year pace rating, Al-Hilal star Michael is the seventh-quickest player in EA Sports FC 24. The Brazilian forward’s overall pace rating is at 94 this year, while his acceleration and sprint speed are at 95 and 93, respectively.

Michael carries an overall rating of 77 (rank 1240), which is quite low in comparison to Saudi League stars such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo. But his pace will undoubtedly make him a favorite amongst EAFC 24 players this year.

#6 Sirlord Conteh – 95 PAC

Players who are fond of the Bundesliga 2 would find joy in SC Paderborn 07 striker Sirlord Conteh. The quickest player in the division, Conteh has a pace rating of 95, with his acceleration and sprint speed receiving ratings of 94 and 95, respectively.

Ranked 6998, Conteh is not one of the best players in the game, with his overall rating standing at 68. However, for players who are looking to deploy a counter-attacking system, Conteh could prove to be an excellent asset.

#5 Moussa Diaby – 95 PAC

With a pace rating of 95, Moussa Diaby is the fifth-fastest player in EA Sports FC 24. The French forward, whose sprint speed and acceleration are rated at 95, is the quickest player in the English Premier League.

Diaby, 24, has an overall rating of 84 in EAFC 24, which makes him the 148th-best player in the game. And since he has age on his side, players would be able to push his overall rating close to or even beyond 90 in career mode.

#4 Vinicius Junior – 95 PAC

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is one of the fastest players in EA Sports FC 24, with the left-winger carrying an impressive pace rating of 95. Both his acceleration and sprint speed are rated at 95 in the game this year.

Vinicius Junior also happens to be one of the highest-rated players in EAFC 24. The 23-year-old has an overall rating of 89, which makes him the 17th-best player in the soccer game.

#3 Alphonso Davies – 95 PAC

One of the best left-backs in the world, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has a pace rating of 95 in EA Sports FC 24, making him the quickest defender in the game. Davies’ acceleration is 96 while his sprint speed is 95.

With an overall rating of 83, the 22-year-old Canadian left-back is ranked 230th on the list of EAFC 24’s best players.

#2 Karim Adeyemi – 96 PAC

Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi is the second-quickest player in EA Sports FC 24. His overall pace rating, as well as acceleration and sprint speed, stands at 96. In FIFA 23, Adeyemi had a pace rating of 93.

The left-midfielder has an overall rating of 80, which makes him the 580th name on the list of the best players on EAFC 24.

#1 Kylian Mbappe – 97 PAC

With a Pace rating of 97, Kylian Mbappe is the quickest player in EA Sports FC 24. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar not only has a sprint speed of 97 but his acceleration is also rated at 97, making him the perfect counter-attacking machine in EAFC 24.

The 24-year-old also happens to be the best player in the game with an overall rating of 91. Shooting (90) and dribbling (92) are a couple of the Frenchman’s greatest strengths in the game.