“Nobody compared to Messi” – Al-Hilal Attacker Says He Was Not Trying To Disrespect Inter Miami Ace by copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration

Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami

Al-Hilal star Michael has insisted he did not pull off Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration to disrespect Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. The Brazilian instead thanked the organizers of the Riyadh Seasons Cup for inviting Messi and Co. to Saudi Arabia and allowing him to share the pitch with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Michael Paid Homage To Cristiano Ronaldo After Scoring Against Inter Miami

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami squared off against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in the 2024 Riyadh Seasons Cup opener on Monday night (January 29). The Riyadh-based club were 2-0 up inside the opening 13 minutes at the Kingdom Arena, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan scoring in quick succession. Luis Suarez scored his first goal for Inter Miami in the 34th minute to cut the deficit in half, but it did not instigate a turnaround.

Just before the first-half whistle, Michael scored Al-Hilal’s third goal of the match, restoring their two-goal cushion. While celebrating, the winger pulled off Ronaldo’s legendary ‘Siuu’, which many saw as a sign of disrespect to Messi.

The Argentinian, however, was unfazed by Michael’s reaction and scored from the spot in the 54th minute. The following minute, David Ruiz scored the equalizer for the Herons, sending fans into pandemonium. Unfortunately for the American side, Al-Hilal still had the last laugh, with Malcom ensuring a 4-3 win for the hosts with an 88th-minute strike.

Michael Insists He Did Not Mean To Disrespect Lionel Messi

Speaking to Saudi media after the game, the Brazilian attacker looked back on his celebration against Inter Miami, claiming he was “nobody” to make a point to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

He said (via GOAL):

I am nobody compared to Messi. This comparison is not for me. I’m a big admirer of his, I’m a fan. I thank God for the opportunity to enjoy and be with him at a football match. I thank all those responsible for the Riyadh Season Cup, which allowed us to face the best in the world, Lionel Messi. We enjoyed the confrontation.

Messi and Co. will face Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in their second and final 2024 Riyadh Seasons Cup fixture on Thursday night (February 1). Unfortunately for the fans, the Portuguese is currently nursing an injury and might not be fit enough to face his arch-rival at the end of the week.

Sushan Chakraborty

Arrow to top