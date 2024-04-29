Soccer

“Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special” – Garth Crooks Makes Bizarre Claim About Alexander Isak

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Newcastle United Man Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League
Newcastle United Man Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League

Former Premier League star Garth Crooks has strangely claimed top center-forward Alexander Isak may not go down as a Newcastle United great. His comments came after the Swede bagged a brace in a 5-1 routing of Sheffield United.

Garth Crooks Claims Alexander Isak Is Not ‘Special’ Like Alan Shearer & Co.

Isak, 24, is one of the most sought-after center-forward in the Premier League. He is quick, combines well with teammates, and has an eye for goal, making him the complete package. While Crooks acknowledges his quality, he is unsure if Isak is as special as Newcastle United greats, Malcom Macdonald, Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, and Andy Cole.

Writing in his BBC column, Crooks claimed Newcastle United fans demanded something special from their center-forward, suggesting Isak did not possess it. The Englishman revealed:

Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special from their center-forward. 

After all they have had the likes of Malcom Macdonald, Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, and Andy Cole and all have graced St James’ Park with goals – and plenty of them.”

He concluded by adding:

Alexander Isak may not go down as one of Newcastle’s greats but with 23 goals in all competitions to his name this season, he has certainly played his part in making sure the Magpies have recovered sufficiently from a very punishing season, and one where their exploits in the Champions League took its toll.”

Alexander Isak Was Sensational In Newcastle United’s Mega Win Over Sheffield

On Saturday, Eddie Howe’s seventh-placed Newcastle welcomed rock-bottom Sheffield United to St. James’ Park on Premier League Matchday 34. Unexpectedly, Newcastle found themselves under the cosh right out of the gates, with Sheffield taking the fight to them right away. Five minutes in, Anel Ahmedhodzic found the back of the net for the underdogs, scoring on the back of a perfect set-piece routine.

Newcastle took a while to regroup and finally hit back through Isak in the 26th minute. Receiving the ball from Jacob Murphy, Isak applied a thumping finishing, finding the back of the net from the right side of the box. Bruno Guimaraes fired Newcastle in front in the 54th minute before Isak doubled their lead with a fine penalty just past the hour mark. Ben Osborn (own goal) and Callum Wilson added a goal each to make it a 5-1 victory for Newcastle.

Brace aside, Man of the Match Isak created a couple of chances, completed three dribbles, made two recoveries, and won three ground duels. All in all, it was a brilliant performance from the former Real Sociedad striker.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Won The Most Matches In His First 300 Matches
Soccer

LATEST “It’s the same old story with City” – Roy Keane Makes Bold Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Win Over Nottingham Forest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer
“That’s frustrating” – Clinton Morrison Gives Mohamed Salah Verdict After Public Spat With Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison has backed Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, suggesting it must be frustrating for the Egyptian to sit…

Premier League Trophy
Soccer
English Premier League: 5 Managers With Most Victories In First 300 Matches
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024

Managing a Premier League team is a dream for almost every top coach in soccer. However, only a handful manage to live the dream, and even fewer make it count….

Arsenal Tottenham
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners Secure Bragging Rights After Clinching A Win In Tense North London Derby
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives The Latest On Jeremie Frimpong
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“What happened to Liverpool can happen to us” – Pep Guardiola Advises His Players To Remain Focused As They Push For Premier League Record
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“Big moment of the season is this game” – Gary Neville Claims North London Derby Is A Pivotal Game For Title Aspirants Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Arrow to top