Former Premier League star Garth Crooks has strangely claimed top center-forward Alexander Isak may not go down as a Newcastle United great. His comments came after the Swede bagged a brace in a 5-1 routing of Sheffield United.

Garth Crooks Claims Alexander Isak Is Not ‘Special’ Like Alan Shearer & Co.

Isak, 24, is one of the most sought-after center-forward in the Premier League. He is quick, combines well with teammates, and has an eye for goal, making him the complete package. While Crooks acknowledges his quality, he is unsure if Isak is as special as Newcastle United greats, Malcom Macdonald, Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, and Andy Cole.

Writing in his BBC column, Crooks claimed Newcastle United fans demanded something special from their center-forward, suggesting Isak did not possess it. The Englishman revealed:

“Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special from their center-forward.

“After all they have had the likes of Malcom Macdonald, Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, and Andy Cole and all have graced St James’ Park with goals – and plenty of them.”

He concluded by adding:

“Alexander Isak may not go down as one of Newcastle’s greats but with 23 goals in all competitions to his name this season, he has certainly played his part in making sure the Magpies have recovered sufficiently from a very punishing season, and one where their exploits in the Champions League took its toll.”

Alexander Isak Was Sensational In Newcastle United’s Mega Win Over Sheffield

On Saturday, Eddie Howe’s seventh-placed Newcastle welcomed rock-bottom Sheffield United to St. James’ Park on Premier League Matchday 34. Unexpectedly, Newcastle found themselves under the cosh right out of the gates, with Sheffield taking the fight to them right away. Five minutes in, Anel Ahmedhodzic found the back of the net for the underdogs, scoring on the back of a perfect set-piece routine.

Newcastle took a while to regroup and finally hit back through Isak in the 26th minute. Receiving the ball from Jacob Murphy, Isak applied a thumping finishing, finding the back of the net from the right side of the box. Bruno Guimaraes fired Newcastle in front in the 54th minute before Isak doubled their lead with a fine penalty just past the hour mark. Ben Osborn (own goal) and Callum Wilson added a goal each to make it a 5-1 victory for Newcastle.

Brace aside, Man of the Match Isak created a couple of chances, completed three dribbles, made two recoveries, and won three ground duels. All in all, it was a brilliant performance from the former Real Sociedad striker.