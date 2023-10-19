Former England international Stan Collymore has backed Liverpool to fight for the Premier League title this season, stating that Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could lead the charge with their attacking play.

After finishing fifth last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the 2023-24 campaign on the front foot. Their midfield has circulated the ball nicely, the attack has been firing on all cylinders, and the defense has been quite solid as well. Having picked up 17 points from eight matches, Liverpool find themselves in fourth place in the rankings, just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Collymore Backs Liverpool To Fight For Premier League Title

Speaking to LordPing, Collymore lauded Liverpool for starting the season brightly, commending the new-look midfield for coming good in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

He said:

“Liverpool will challenge for the title this season. The big question at the start of the season was on Liverpool’s midfield.

“Look at the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, complimented with the options they already have there in Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can play that hybrid role, and like what I see.”

The former Liverpool man added:

“Following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two pillars that Liverpool’s recent success has been built on, there were questions about whether Liverpool’s new-look midfield would succeed. That question has been answered in the opening eight games of the season.”

Pundit Believes Future Is Bright For Salah-Nunez Partnership

Collymore has also been left impressed by the Reds’ attack, especially Salah and Nunez.

The ex-Crystal Palace attacker added:

“Liverpool are nicely positioned in the table without playing the kind of football we know this team is capable of. They will get better as the season progresses.

“Salah and Nunez are starting to develop an understanding on the pitch. They are creating chances for fun at the moment and will continue to do so. All of Liverpool’s attackers are chipping in with goals – they have brilliant firepower. I think whoever finishes above Liverpool will finish the season as champions. I think Liverpool will either win it or finish second.”

Salah has played eight Premier League games this season, scoring five times and providing four assists. Nunez, on the other hand, has bagged three goals and provided two assists in seven league games.