Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi has revealed that he is not contemplating a return to Barcelona after the end of the regular Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Argentina icon said he wanted to enjoy an extended holiday with his family and friends for the first time in years.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Barcelona icon has been heavily linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona. With Inter Miami failing to make it to the MLS Cup playoffs, Messi has been backed to join Barca on loan to get a proper send-off and remain fit in the off-season.

Lionel Messi Rules Out Return To Barcelona

Speaking to the press after Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Peru (2-0) on Tuesday night (October 18), Messi revealed what his plans were in the off-season. The 36-year-old pledged to train religiously, help La Albiceleste in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November, and, finally, join up with the Miami camp to train in January.

When asked if he would join any European side on loan during the break. Messi said (via GOAL):

“No. I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November.

“After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It’s the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always.”

Messi Disappointed After Failing To Take Inter Miami To MLS Playoffs

The Herons find themself in 14th place in MLS’ Eastern Conference, sitting seven points off a playoff place with two games in hand. Ahead of the double-decker with Charlotte, Messi expressed his disappointment for missing out on MLS playoffs, saying that fixture scheduling let them down.

He added:

“I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we traveled.”

Messi has not played a full game in the MLS since September 4th, when Vice City picked up a 3-1 win over LAFC. It will be interesting to see how he fares when his team take on Charlotte FC on Wednesday night (October 18).