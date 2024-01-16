Soccer

“It is his priority” – Al-Hilal Coach Reveals What The Difference Is Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has explained what sets ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo apart from former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona ace Neymar. According to Jesus, the Al-Nassr attacker puts soccer above everything else whereas the Al-Hilal man has other priorities.

Cristiano Ronaldo More Devoted To Soccer Than Neymar, Says Al-Hilal Manager

Ronaldo and Neymar are two of the most decorated players of the 21st century. From league titles to the UEFA Champions League trophy, the attackers have won it all in European soccer, and are now trying to shape the landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus ace Ronaldo is widely lauded for his commitment to the craft. The Portugal icon, who will turn 39 in February, is arguably the fittest soccer player over the age of 30 and looks capable of keeping at it for a few more years.

Jesus, who manages Neymar at Al-Hilal, also sees Ronaldo as the more devoted soccer player of the two. He believes the 38-year-old prioritizes the sport above everything else, while Neymar enjoys life outside the pitch a little more. Speaking to Correio da Manha, he said (via GOAL):

Cristiano Ronaldo has more passion for football, and therefore, it is his priority. Neymar has passions for other things, that his private life can offer him, and he puts that ahead of football.

The Al-Hilal boss has not had the privilege of managing Neymar for long, with the Brazil superstar tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament shortly after moving to Saudi Arabia. However, the versatile attacker has already left quite an impression on Jesus, with the coach saying the ex-PSG star has “positively surprised” him.

He added:

But as a player, he [Neymar] is fabulous and as a man, I spent a month and a half with him, and he positively surprised me in everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been In Spectacular Form For Al-Nassr

Ronaldo ended 2023 as the world’s top scorer. The Al-Nassr superstar bagged 54 goals for club and country in 2023, including three hat-tricks for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

After missing out on the Saudi league title in his debut season, Ronaldo is aiming to bring it home in the 2023-24 season. He has played 18 matches in the Saudi Pro League this term, scoring 20 times and claiming nine assists. He is currently leading the goalscoring charts ahead of Al-Hilal’s Aleksander Mitrovic (17 goals), but Al-Nassr have yet to take control of the league title race. With 46 points from 19 games, they sit in second place in the league rankings — seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
