Newcastle United fans react to Federico Fernandez display vs Bournemouth

10 November, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United

Newcastle United have secured back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating AFC Bournemouth on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Ciaran Clark scored his second goal in as many games as the Magpies earned a 2-1 victory.

Newcastle were put into backfoot as the Cherries took the lead through Harry Wilson. Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort struck the bar before the Magpies restored parity through DeAndre Yedlin who scored with a flying header just before the break.

Clark scored in the second half to earn all three points for Steve Bruce’s side.

After the game, many Newcastle United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Federico Fernandez’s performance.

The 30-year-old defender produced arguably his best performance of the season against the Cherries.

The Argentine centre-back put his body on the line with a number of blocks. He made three tackles, 10 clearances during the game, and attempted two shots as well.

Fernandez has now started in three consecutive matches and has played an integral part in Newcastle’s revival.

The Magpies now have 15 points and have moved up to 11th, a point and four places behind the Cherries.

Newcastle only managed 33% of possession, but they attempted 20 shots during the game of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.

