Newcastle United fans react to Federico Fernandez display vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United have secured back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating AFC Bournemouth on Saturday at St James’ Park.
Ciaran Clark scored his second goal in as many games as the Magpies earned a 2-1 victory.
Newcastle were put into backfoot as the Cherries took the lead through Harry Wilson. Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort struck the bar before the Magpies restored parity through DeAndre Yedlin who scored with a flying header just before the break.
Clark scored in the second half to earn all three points for Steve Bruce’s side.
After the game, many Newcastle United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Federico Fernandez’s performance.
Great result, back-to-back wins and 11th in the table. Well on the way to 20 points by Xmas. Fernandez & Clark outstanding. Front 3 v. good but cursed to never score, it seems. #nufc‘s biggest goal threat currently it’s defence. Entertaining game, after a poor opening 20 mins.
— Billy Bell (@Billy_Bell99) November 9, 2019
What a result and performance.
To lose a key defender so early, and still withstand the pressure that we did, was outstanding.
Fede Fernandez was superhuman today, and Yedlin had important goal line moments at either end.
Referee was infuriating and I’m hoarse.
UNITED! #NUFC
— The Toon Network (@TheToonNetwork) November 9, 2019
Joelinton wow. Almiron and ASM I have no idea how they aren’t joint top scorers right now. Yedlin outstanding. Fernandez absolutely out of this world today. #NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
— Its Bryson (@Eric_Bryson_89) November 9, 2019
Thought Fede Fernandez was magnificent today … led the team when Lascelles went off. #NUFC
— Ben Walker (@BenWalker1984) November 9, 2019
Willems is class!
Fernandez was a rock!
Shelvey was brilliant!
Allan is a fucking dancer!⚫️⚪️ #NUFC
— Zak Hutchinson (@ZakHutchinson) November 10, 2019
The 30-year-old defender produced arguably his best performance of the season against the Cherries.
The Argentine centre-back put his body on the line with a number of blocks. He made three tackles, 10 clearances during the game, and attempted two shots as well.
Fernandez has now started in three consecutive matches and has played an integral part in Newcastle’s revival.
The Magpies now have 15 points and have moved up to 11th, a point and four places behind the Cherries.
Newcastle only managed 33% of possession, but they attempted 20 shots during the game of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.