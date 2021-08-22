Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’s display vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League yesterday and the Magpies will be thoroughly disappointed with their start to the new season.

They were beaten 4-2 at home by West Ham United and their season opener and the fans would have expected a strong reaction from the players here.

The Magpies had an early opportunity to take the lead but Callum Wilson missed a glorious chance to put his side ahead.

It was pretty much downhill for Newcastle from there on and Aston Villa dominated the remainder of the contest.

Danny Ings scored a spectacular bicycle kick to give the home side their lead and a mistake from Jamaal Lascelles in the second half allowed Villa to double their advantage from the penalty spot.

The 27-year-old centre back returned to the starting line-up yesterday after missing out against West Ham and he put on a poor performance for his side. The return of Lascelles was expected to improve them but the 27-year-old failed to help his side tighten up at the back.

Instead, he conceded a penalty in the second half after handling the ball in the box.

Newcastle have been quite poor at the back so far and have already conceded six goals in two Premier League matches.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of Lascelles and here is what they had to say.

He is not a leader. Decent centre half to be fair but nothing more than that. — Matt Reeves (@matt_matt130467) August 21, 2021

Sell him — ryan (@ObeseBruce) August 21, 2021

No interest the man a liability nearly gives a penalty away every game. — Robert Wilkinson (@Esh59620625) August 21, 2021

Rafa really improved lascelles in those few years — Michael (@mbunn50) August 21, 2021

Hes a massive part of the problem..along with others who have been relegated before..groundhog season.. — Trev Routledge (@RoutTrev) August 21, 2021

Reminds me of boumsong absolutely hopeless — kris wears (@comeonthetoon) August 21, 2021

I remember when he use to be good enough at this level, liability now mind — MBE Jock Mcburnsie (@mcburnsie) August 21, 2021

Mad how Jamaal has went from the verge of being called up for England, now, doubt he'd get a game for Barnsley, Steve bruce that. — Ledman (@lednufcTJL) August 21, 2021

