Soccer is by far the most popular sport in England. From preschoolers to enthusiasts in their 80s, the game entices everyone, compelling them to flock to the stadiums to watch their favorite teams and players in action.

Today, we will take a look at 10 teams and their iconic stadiums that have served as a cathedral to fans, drawing thousands of like-minded supporters since the start of the season. Here are the 10 English clubs and their stadiums with the highest average attendance in the 2023-24 season:

Data: Transfermarkt

#10 Chelsea: 39,633

Kicking things off are west London giants Chelsea, with their stadium, Stamford Bridge, drawing an average of 39,633 spectators during home matches in the 2023-24 season. The iconic London venue can accommodate 40,341 fans, meaning they have an average attendance rate of 98.24% this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have shown some signs of life this season, but they have yet to attain consistency. They are in 11th place in the Premier League — a staggering 14 points away from a UEFA Europa League spot. They also lost the Carabao Cup final to an injury-stricken Liverpool, drawing criticism from fans and pundits across the world. They could save their season by winning the FA Cup, as it will guarantee European soccer for next season. However, with Manchester City standing their way in the Semi-finals, the task will take some doing.

#9 Sunderland: 40,412

The only non-Premier League team to make the cut, Championship side Sunderland welcomed an average of 40,412 fans to the Stadium Of Light during home matches this season. The famous stadium can host a maximum of 48,707 fans at once.

Tony Mowbray’s side have had a difficult time this season. They are in 11th place in the Championship rankings and practically have no chance of earning a promotion to the Premier League. They also underperformed in the domestic cup competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup in the Third Round and the Carabao Cup in the First Round itself.

#8 Aston Villa: 41,783

Aston Villa’s Villa Park is one of the most happening soccer stadiums in England. Every weekend fans fill the stands to cheer their favorites on, doing everything in their power to serve as an effective 12th man. This season, Villa Park has welcomed an average of 41,783 fans in Villa’s home matches, attaining an attendance rate of 97.99%.

Under the keen eyes of Unai Emery, Aston Villa have emerged as serious top-four contenders this season. With 56 points on the board after 29 Gameweeks, the Villans are in fourth place in the Premier League rankings. They prematurely exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but are in the Quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

#7 Newcastle United: 52,155

Despite Newcastle United’s struggles this season, fans have not stopped flocking to the St. James’ Park. An average of 52,155 fans have watched Eddie Howe’s side in action in 2023-24. The official seating capacity of the stadium is 52,350.

The Magpies, who secured a top-four finish last season, are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League standings. They also crashed out of the FA Cup (Quarter-finals), Carabao Cup (Quarter-finals), and the UEFA Champions League (Group stage), putting pressure on Howe to turn it around. The coach has yet to buckle up in the league, but he has done well to take his team to the UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals.

#6 Manchester City: 53,194

Reigning English and European champions Manchester City often receive a lot of flak for their alleged lack of fans. However, according to the data from Transfermarkt, Etihad Stadium is quite popular among soccer aficionados. The Cityzens’ home ground has clocked an average attendance of 53,194 this season, which is excellent for a 53,400-seater venue.

Except for the Carabao Cup, which Liverpool won, Manchester City are alive in all three major competitions this season. Pep Guardiola’s side are third in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by a point; they are in the FA Cup Semi-finals where they will face Chelsea, and, finally, in the UEFA Champions League, they will square off against Real Madrid for a place in the Semi-finals.

#5 Liverpool: 54,287

Anfield Stadium, home to the formidable Liverpool FC, has recorded an average attendance of 54,287 since the beginning of the 2023-24 season. The legendary stadium can house a maximum of 61,276 fans, making it the fifth-largest stadium in England.

Jurgen Klopp, in his final season as manager at Liverpool, has already taken the Reds to the Carabao Cup. They are also in the UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals and have a great shot at winning the Premier League title. The 19-time English champions are currently sitting in second place in the standings, trailing leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

#4 Arsenal: 60,213

The most successful club in north London, Arsenal enjoy a lot of fanfare in England and across the world. The Gunners’ Emirates Stadium has been one of the most-attended venues in England this season, with an average of 60,213 fans populating the stands. The iconic stadium can comfortably accommodate 60,704 at once, meaning Arsenal have a 99.19% attendance rate this season.

Mikel Arteta has given fans plenty to celebrate this season. They are alive and kicking in the two biggest competitions — the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League race, courtesy of a slender goal advantage over Liverpool. They are also in the UCL Quarter-finals, gearing up to take on German champions Bayern Munich.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: 61,523

Narrowly edging out Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have announced themselves as the most popular club in north London. According to Transfermarkt, Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has welcomed 61,523 visitors on average in the 2023-24 season. The stadium can host a maximum of 62,850 fans at once.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have played an eye-catching brand of soccer this season, but the results have not always been flattering. They prematurely exited from both the FA Cup (Fourth Round) and Carabao Cup (Second Round) and are sitting in fifth place in the Premier League. They are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points but have a game in hand.

#2 West Ham United: 62,433

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur may very well be the three most recognizable clubs from London, but West Ham United has convincingly come out on top in terms of stadium attendance. The Hammers’ iconic London Stadium has recorded an average attendance of 62,433 fans since the start of the 2023-24 season. Its official capacity is 68,013.

David Moyes’ West Ham have done decently for themselves this season. They are seventh in the Premier League rankings and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Their performance in the domestic cups, however, was disappointing. They crashed out of the FA Cup in the Third Round and failed to go beyond the Quarter-finals in the Carabao Cup.

#1 Manchester United: 73,523

The most successful team in the Premier League, Manchester United have attracted an average of 73,523 fans to Old Trafford each matchday — by far the most in England. The Red Devils’ stomping ground Old Trafford can accommodate a maximum of 74,310 fans.

Erik ten Hag’s side have not done wonders in the English top flight in 2023-24. With 47 points on the board after 28 Matchdays, they find themselves in sixth place in the league standings, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup, with the FA Cup being their only shot at redemption this season.