The English Premier League is not for the weak of heart. Home to some of the biggest clubs in the world and spirited underdogs, the English top flight does not offer any assurances and guarantees. It is a dog-eat-dog world, and even the big boys are not immune from dizzying blows.

It takes a lot of character and courage to bounce back after going behind, and today, we will celebrate teams that have made it the norm this season. Continue reading to meet the top 10 clubs that have salvaged the most points from a losing position in the 2023-24 season.

Data via: Transfermarkt

#10 Crystal Palace – 9 Points

Kicking things off are Crystal Palace, who have recovered nine points after going behind in the Premier League this season. The Eagles have fallen behind a chart-topping 17 times this season. They have fought back five times, securing two wins and three draws, and lost the remaining 12 games.

Oliver Glasner’s side have managed to book 28 points from 26 matches this season. They are sitting in 13th place at the moment and could realistically hope for a top-1o finish.

#9 Manchester United – 9 Points

The original comeback kings, Manchester United, have showed little heart under Erik ten Hag this season. In the 13 matches they have fallen behind in, the Red Devils have only turned it around three times, succumbing to a defeat in the other 10 games.

It has been a disastrous season for the Mancunians so far, with many reports dubbing it the end of Ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League rankings with 44 points, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points. They have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League, with the FA Cup being their last hope of avoiding a trophyless season.

#8 Chelsea – 11 Points

Arguably the most disappointing team of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Chelsea have salvaged 11 points after going behind this season. As per the data from Transfermarkt, they have found themselves trailing on 15 occasions. Mauricio Pochettino’s side turned it around in three games, rescued a point twice, and lost 10 times.

One of the richest clubs in England, Chelsea are toiling in 11th place in the rankings this season. They have only 35 points on the board after 25 matches and are heading toward another disappointing campaign.

#7 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 11 Points

Rescuing 11 points after going behind in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have claimed the seventh spot on this list. Gary O’Neil’s side have trailed in 15 matches this season. They successfully overturned the score thrice, restricted their opponents to two draws, and succumbed to defeat in the other 10 games.

Wolves have had a mediocre season so far and are unlikely to secure qualification for European competitions for 2024-25. With 38 points on the board, they are in ninth place in the rankings, nine points away from a Europa League spot.

#6 West Ham United – 11 Points

David Moyes’ West Ham United have salvaged 11 points after going at least a goal down in the Premier League this term. Of the 14 matches they have trailed in so far, the Hammers have come away with a win in three games. They have drawn twice and lost the other nine matches.

West Ham United have won 39 points from 26 games so far and are in eighth place in the rankings. Their goal difference of -6 is the worst among the top 10 teams.

#5 Aston Villa – 12 Points

One of the overachievers of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Aston Villa have recovered 12 points after falling behind. After going behind in 12 games, Unai Emery’s side have come away with points in six games, winning thrice and drawing the other three. They failed to turn the scoreline around in the remaining six games.

Having won 52 points from 26 games, Villa are currently sitting in fourth place in the league standings. They are five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Brighton & Hove Albion – 14 Points

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton & Hove Albion are one of the most eye-catching teams in the Premier League. They pass the ball around better than most, score plenty of goals, and show real fighting spirit when the need arises. The Seagulls have won 14 points after falling behind in the league this season. In the 15 matches they have trailed in, Brighton have won thrice, drawn five times, and lost on seven occasions.

De Zerbi’s side have claimed 39 points from 26 matches this season. They are sitting in seventh position, trailing sixth-placed Manchester United by five points.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur – 16 Points

From leading the Premier League race to fighting to get into the top four, Tottenham Hotspur have had quite a fall from grace this season. Much of their misfortunes are due to their sluggish starts. As per Transfermarkt, Ange Postecoglou’s side have gone behind 14 times in 26 Premier League matches this season. They, however, have recovered decently, salvaging 16 points from a losing position.

The fifth-placed Premier League team have won four, drawn four, and lost six of those 14 matches.

#2 Manchester City – 18 Points

Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City are well on their way to another fruitful campaign. They are in the FA Cup quarter-finals, are in second place in the Premier League rankings, and are favorites to progress to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Much of their success is down to their fighting spirit, especially in the league.

Pep Guardiola’s side have claimed 18 points from a losing position this season. Trailing in 11 matches, City have clinched five wins, played out three draws, and lost thrice.

#1 Liverpool – 22 Points

Having recovered a whopping 22 points this season from a losing position, Premier League giants Liverpool have officially emerged as the division’s comeback kings. According to Transfermarkt, the Merseysiders have gone behind 12 times this season. They have turned the scoreline around six times, salvaged a point in four games, and lost only twice.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in excellent form in the 2023-24 season. They have played 26 league games so far, winning 18, drawing six, and losing twice. With 60 points on the board, they sit at the top of the Premier League rankings.