Newcastle keeping tabs on Boubacar Kamara

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara this summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Premier League club are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old who will cost around £12.8 million.

Kamara has made quite a name for himself in Ligue 1 and is expected to develop into a quality midfielder in future.

He could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Magpies if they complete his signing before the transfer window closes.

The reported £12.8m asking price seems quite reasonable for a player with his potential.

Steve Bruce needs to add more depth to his midfield, and Kamara could be an upgrade on most of his current options.

Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Kendrick and Sean Longstaff have been underwhelming for Newcastle in recent seasons.

Kamara could form a quality partnership with Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the park.

Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat against West Ham United on the opening weekend of the season highlighted the deficiencies in their squad.

With Marseille keen to raise funds to resolve their financial issues, a deal for Kamara should be easy to get over the line.

The Magpies must make most of the opportunity and sign Kamara before the transfer window closes.

