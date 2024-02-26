The 2023-24 season has been a celebration of goals. From traditional center-forwards like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to elevated midfielders such as Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham, we have had plenty of high-volume goalscorers. The combined goal tally of the top 10 scorers across the top five European leagues stands at a whopping 182, which is one of the highest in recent history. Unlike when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reigned supreme, we have had an even spread of goals, resulting in a neck-and-neck battle between the leaders.

Needless to say, a big chunk of said goals have come from the penalty spot. So, to switch it up, we will look at how the tally looks when only non-penalty goals are taken into account. Continue reading to meet the 10 players who have scored the most non-penalty goals in the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season.

#10 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid): 13 Goals

Former Real Madrid and current Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been scoring for fun in the 2023-24 La Liga season. The Spaniard has bagged 13 goals in 23 La Liga matches this season, all of them from open play. Morata, who has struck a brilliant partnership with Antoine Griezmann this term, has also clinched a couple of assists.

Morata, 31, has scored one hat-trick and a pair of braces so far. His hat-trick, however, could not ensure a victory for Atletico, with them succumbing to a 4-3 defeat to La Liga contenders Girona in their clash in January.

#9 Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart): 14 Goals

Scoring 14 non-penalty goals in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, Deniz Undav has claimed the ninth place in the standings. The German attacker has also been selfless in front of goal, providing five assists in 19 outings.

Undav, who joined VfB Stuttgart last summer, scored five goals, including a hat-trick, in his last four games. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn muscle fiber following the game against Darmstadt 98, which could rule him out of action for at least a couple of weeks.

#8 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 14 Goals

Arguably the most complete forward of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Ollie Watkins has scored 14 goals in 26 league matches this season. None of his 14 Premier League strikes has come from the spot. Watkins has also delivered a masterclass in creativity this season, claiming 10 assists to emerge as the frontrunner for the Playmaker Award.

Watkins scored one hat-trick and one brace so far in the Premier League. His standout treble came in Aston Villa’s emphatic 6-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of September.

#7 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig): 14 Goals

RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda has been enjoying a blistering campaign in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old has featured in 23 games for the club in the highest division of German soccer, scoring 16 times and providing four assists. Just two of the Belgian’s league goals have come from the penalty spot this season.

After a relatively quiet November and December, during which he only scored thrice, Openda has regained his best form. In his last six outings, he has scored five times, with him only failing to convert in Leipzig’s 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday (February 24).

#6 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 14 Goals

Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland has scored 14 non-penalty goals in 21 Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season. Overall, Haaland has struck 17 times in the first division of English soccer, emerging as its top scorer. The Norwegian has also chipped in with five assists along the way.

Haaland, who missed a few games in late December and early January due to injuries, has scored one hat-trick and four braces this season. The Golden Boot holder’s triple came in a 5-1 win over Fulham back in the first week of September.

#5 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): 15 Goals

The youngest player to feature on this list, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has scored a total of 16 goals in 21 La Liga matches in the 2023-24 season. All but one of his league goals have come from open play. The 20-year-old, who is the leading scorer in the Spanish top flight, has also claimed three assists along the way.

Bellingham would have probably been higher up the rankings had he not missed the last couple of games due to an ankle injury. He should return to action for Real Madrid’s La Liga meeting with Valencia on March 2.

#4 Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart): 15 Goals

The breakout striker in the top five European leagues, Vfb Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy has scored a cool 18 goals in 17 Bundesliga matches in the 2023-24 season. Just three of his 18 league goals have come from the penalty spot.

Guirassy, who has been linked with Manchester United, has netted a couple of hat-tricks and a pair of braces this season. His goals, however, have dried up lately, with him netting just thrice in his last eight Bundesliga games.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 15 Goals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed the third spot in the rankings, having scored 15 non-penalty goals in 21 Ligue 1 matches this season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has also scored five goals from the penalty spot, emerging as the division’s leading scorer with 21 goals.

Mbappe, who will not be with PSG in the 2024-25 season, has scored one hat-trick and five braces this season. His sole treble came in a 3-0 routing of Stade Reims back in November.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan): 20 Goals

Inter Milan are running away with the Serie A title this season, and Lautaro Martinez is one of the reasons why. The Argentine attacker has been in blistering form in the Italian top flight so far, scoring a staggering 20 non-penalty goals in 23 matches. He has also scored twice from the penalty spot and provided two assists.

Martinez has enjoyed a haul and four braces this season. His four-goal performance came in a 4-0 victory over Salernitana in September 2023.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 24 Goals

Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane is currently the leading scorer across the top five European leagues, with him scoring 27 times in 23 Bundesliga matches so far. Impressively, a whopping 24 of his goals have come from open play. The England skipper also has five assists to his name.

Kane, who is hoping to win his first league championship with Bayern Munich this season, has scored three hat-tricks and four braces this season. He has netted five times in his last five league outings.