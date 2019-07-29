Mauricio Pochettino reveals fans appreciated Tottenham’s effort

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he was in a dark place after Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 against Liverpool in the Champions League final.
The Spurs boss said initially he found it difficult to handle as he was massively disappointed with the defeat.
The Argentine recalls that his close friends and family tried to help him move on from the pain.
Spurs played terrific football last season as they defeated Manchester City and Ajax to reach the Champions League final, and fans all over the world appreciated their effort.
Pochettino reveals that fans from Liverpool have said good things about Spurs and gradually it inspired him again to carry on with the job.
“Then I started to move on. The people that appreciated our job also helped,” said Pochettino to Football London.
In Spain, English fans in restaurants in Madrid, also in Ibiza, people from Liverpool, people from Tottenham, different football people said ‘oh fantastic Tottenham’.
“That started to build happiness again because people recognised our job was fantastic.”
Spurs have been active this summer and have signed two players already.
Jack Clarke joined from Leeds but he was sent on loan to the Yorkshire club for the rest of the season. The north London club also broke their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele.
Spurs are reportedly keen to sign Lo Celso from Real Betis, while they have also shown interest in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala.