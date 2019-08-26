Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham defeat vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock defeat at the weekend as they lost 1-0 against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
While Newcastle United managed only 20% of possession during the game, they took their chance nicely, thanks to some sloppy defending from the home side.
And once again, the same problem surfaced. Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose were both at fault for the goal which Tottenham conceded. They have been leaving the gaps, and both are making frequent errors which should cause worry for Mauricio Pochettino.
They allowed Joelinton to slip inside them, and the Brazilian scored a brilliant goal in the 27th minute – his first goal in English football to earn all three points for the visitors.
However, Pochettino has been protective of his players and feels Rose and Sanchez were not to blame for the defeat. Instead, he has taken full responsibility for the loss.
“Only if you see the end of the situation. We need to analyse, like VAR, we need to go back and see maybe 10, 20 or 30 seconds before what happened and why this situation arrived,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“We cannot blame them. First of all it’s to blame me and then blame the collective performance when you concede a goal like this.”
It remains to be seen whether Pochettino keeps his faith on the duo in the coming matches. But surely, their position – both started every one of Spurs’ games so far this season – is under threat now.
Jan Vertonghen could replace Sanchez at the back, while Rose could lose his place to Ben Davies in the coming games.