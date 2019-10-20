Manchester United vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United go head-to-head with Liverpool on Sunday aiming ease some of the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United head into the game in the bottom half of the table and will be eager to produce a positive performance against their biggest rivals.
Liverpool boast a 100% record after eight games, although they were fortunate to pick up three points from their most recent game against Leicester City.
The Reds took four points off United last term, winning 3-1 at Anfield and drawing 0-0 on the road.
However, they haven’t triumphed at Old Trafford since an emphatic 3-0 success back in 2014.
United were poor at Newcastle United in their last outing, but they are fancied to pick up at least a point this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Today's #MUFC starting XI! 📝#MUNLIV
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2019
TEAM NEWS 🆚 @ManUtd @Alissonbecker returns in goal 👊 #MUNLIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2019