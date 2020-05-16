Manchester United clear on their transfer stance for Raul Jimenez

Manchester United won’t make any attempt to sign Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, a report from The Manchester Evening News claims.
Jimenez has been a quality performer for Wolves since joining them (initially on loan) from Benfica two years ago and he has bagged 39 goals and 18 assists from 88 appearances.
Out of those, he has registered 22 goals and 10 assists during the current campaign, where Wolves are making a strong push to qualify for the Champions League.
It has previously been reported that United have been keeping a close eye on the striker’s displays but it appears that they don’t have any plans of making a summer approach for his services.
As per Manchester Evening News, the Mexico international is not regarded as a ‘priority target’ for United as he does not fall into the profile of players, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign.
Solskjaer has shown the preference to sign young and prime-age players and barring the loan arrival of Odion Ighalo, United have not recruited anyone above the age of 26 under the Norwegian.
The policy is likely to continue during the next transfer window and Solskjaer may want a new striker, who can potentially remain with the club for the next decade.
Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has recently been fancied to make the move to Old Trafford. He is currently valued at around £60m. The 23-year-old has contributed 22 goals and seven assists during the course of the current season.
