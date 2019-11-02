Manchester United and Juventus monitoring Erling Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland has emerged as the talk of the town around Europe after his heroics with RB Salzburg at the UEFA Champions League, where he’s incidentally also the current top-scorer with six goals from only three games!
While Salzburg have been placed in a difficult group against defending champions Liverpool and Serie A giants Napoli, they’ve shown a lot of fight by nearly taking points from both of them.
Haaland has featured heavily in their success, netting in all three games and even silencing the Anfield crowd at one point with an equalizer. The Norwegian’s goal-scoring phenomenon isn’t being disregarded, as many clubs are on the hunt for his services.
As per the Guardian, Manchester United and Juventus stand just a bit ahead of the queue involving nearly 20 clubs monitoring Haaland’s progress at Salzburg this season.
The Red Devils have particularly been linked with the teenager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had worked with him at Molde last season.
The Norwegian gaffer was asked about a potential move in winter or later, but refused to comment on the young striker. United are in the hunt for a striker after being unable to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer and finding themselves with limited options upfront.
Haaland had himself been asked about a potential move to Manchester, but discarded a potential move by stating how bored he was with constant links to the Red Devils.
There have been talks about United’s history with his dad Alf-Inge Haaland- who was a Manchester City player- potentially ending any chances of a deal between the two. But Alf-Inge has himself reiterated that his past problems won’t be an issue for a potential deal.
But The Red Devils face hefty competition for the teenage sensation, with Juventus being on his heels to sign up a top-quality striker for the future.
They already spent big to seal the deal on Matthijs De Ligt in the summer, but are desperate for a proper goal-scorer as Gonzalo Higuain’s replacement.
Salzburg are looking to make a hefty profit on the Norwegian having signed him for around €9 million in January. They’re aiming to sell him for around €60 million in the summer if their hand is truly forced.
Napoli apparently tried getting a deal done recently by contacting Haaland’s representatives but were dismissed as Salzburg would not consider selling him before the end of the season.
Apart from United and Juventus, there are a number of elite clubs to have scouted the young striker. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Arsenal have all sent scouts to analyze his performances.
It looks like a wild chase for Haaland is guaranteed next summer, as United will really have to up the ante in order to secure his services for the future.