Manchester City vs Sheffield United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to return to winning ways.
City blew a two-goal lead at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday to lose 3-2 and they will be eager to bounce back at the Etihad Stadium.
Goalkeeper Ederson is suspended after being sent-off at Wolves, with Claudio Bravo set to deputise.
Sergio Aguero is likely to start for City after being taken off at Molineux following Ederson’s dismissal.
Gabriel Jesus, John Stones and David Silva will be assessed ahead of the game.
Chris Wilder is expected to rotate his squad as he bids to guide the Blades to their first-ever Premier League victory over City.
They have lost just one of their last 12 outings in the top flight and are unbeaten away from home in 18 games since January.
However, City will be eager to keep their faint title hopes alive and are strongly fancied to pick up three points in this one.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Bravo, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.
Sheff Utd: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, Mousset.