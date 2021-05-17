Liverpool’s envious Fergie-Time record compared to Manchester United

When Manchester United were the juggernaut of the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson, there was a common adage – ‘there are late goals, and late goals, and then there’s Manchester United’.

It was attributed to them mainly because of their trait of scoring late goals and became their signature style over a significant period.





1-0 down in the 85th minute? You would still expect United to win. In fact, it became such an identity that, in popular parlance, it came to be known as ‘Fergie Time’.

Following Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion, where Alisson Becker scored the winner at the Hawthorns, an interesting statistic came up.

Liverpool have now won 38 Premier League matches in the 90th minute or later ⏱️ No other club has even reached 30. pic.twitter.com/l8uONZ8AXV — Goal (@goal) May 17, 2021

It is highly possible that Liverpool’s ability to score late has resurfaced under Jurgen Klopp, whose team is dubbed ‘mentality monsters’.

It has been a recurrent theme for them over the past few seasons, and they certainly have improved their numbers.

Liverpool’s heroic late goal victories – Stan Collymore’s winner at Anfield vs Newcastle United or Robbie Fowler’s winner against the same opposition – were few and far between.

Under Rafael Benitez, it raised its head again – Steven Gerrard’s winner against Middlesbrough deep in injury time is still fresh in the memory.

Scoring late goals and winning matches regularly is an indication of a great side – one that refuses to wilt under pressure.

Liverpool’s resilience under Klopp is a testimony to that theory – one that is already shattering the decade long myth set by the rivals down the M62.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of the Champions League Final.