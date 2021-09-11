Liverpool reportedly now plotting January move to sign £25m Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are now planning to make a swoop for Red Bull Salzburg ace Karim Adeyemi in January according to a report from Transfermarkt.

And the young striker allegedly could be available for just €30 million (£25 million).

Sport Bild claimed a couple of days ago that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield next summer.

It seems as though the Reds chief may well be accelerating his pursuit of the Germany international starlet, however.

Karim Adeyemi a January target for Liverpool

The 19-year-old has been on fire this season with seven goals in eight games for Salzburg.

The German has frightening amounts of potential. And Klopp will surely be licking his lips at the thought of improving him further still.

Adeyemi has blistering pace and is a clinical finisher. He can play anywhere along the front-line so is ideally suited to the manner in which Liverpool boss Klopp likes his front three to be fluid and interchangable.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund absolutely raved about the youngster when speaking to Goal:

“Karim has great potential and exceptional weapons, with his speed and scoring ability. If he continues to really step on the gas, I believe he can have a really great international career. He is a difference-making player. With his extreme speed, he was classified by our scouting department as a perfect Red Bull Salzburg player. He used his special quality, namely his speed, to score his first goal in the Champions League.”

Adeyemi clearly has a very bright future ahead of him in the game.

And if Liverpool can sign him for just £25 million, it could end up being a real steal for them.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.