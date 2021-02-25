Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father drowns after diving accident

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has passed away after a diving accident near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

According to ESPN, the 57-year-old had been swimming at a dam on his property. Initially, Jose Becker was declared missing around 5.00 pm on Wednesday and the fire department sent out a team to assist in the search.





His body was recovered around 11.59 pm. According to the police, there was no foul play suspected.

Segundo o @reporterlacerda, o pai dos goleiros Alisson e Muriel desapareceu após mergulhar em uma barragem no interior de Lavras do Sul. Os bombeiros afirmam que o desaparecimento ocorreu por volta das 17h e que as buscas continuam amanhã .#AnunciaçãoTricolor — Anunciação Tricolor (@anunciacaot_) February 25, 2021

The Brazilian international signed for the Premier League champions back in 2018 and he has been one of the best players at the club since then.

Alisson’s brother Muriel is also a goalkeeper, for Brazilian side Fluminense.

The 28-year-old Liverpool star has had a tough season so far and he has been involved in a few high profile mistakes in the recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian is given a compassionate leave so that he can be with his family in this time of need.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lost his mother earlier this season and the German was not allowed to attend her funeral because of coronavirus restrictions.

Alisson’s former club Internacional tweeted their condolences earlier.

É com muita tristeza que recebemos a notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos nossos ex-goleiros Alisson e Muriel. O Clube do Povo deseja força aos familiares e amigos neste momento de tanta dor. — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) February 25, 2021