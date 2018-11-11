Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to bounce back from a dismal Champions League perfomance during the week.
The Reds’ 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday was a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition and manager Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see a response from his players.
Liverpool head into the weekend third in the table, level on points with Chelsea and just two behind leaders Manchester City.
Fulham have made a woeful start to life in the top flight, winning just one out of 11 matches this season.
Liverpool have won their last four Premier League games against Fulham and are strongly fancied to make it five on the spin at Anfield.
The home side are priced at 1/9 to win the game, with Fulham on offer at 18/1 and the draw available at 17/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Four changes from Tuesday's #UCL game; Gomez, Fabinho, Sahqiri and Firmino replace Matip, Milner, Lallana and Sturridge. #LIVFUL https://t.co/crptcDiDsA
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2018
Here is your #FFC side for today's lunchtime kick-off ⚫️⚪️#COYW #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/ihV1xONw2a
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 11, 2018