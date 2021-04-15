Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Real Madrid

Liverpool have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid and it means the Reds will end the season trophyless.

The Reds lost 3-1 against Madrid in the first leg. They did improve at Anfield in the second leg and managed a 0-0 draw. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

Liverpool were solid at the back and they created some very good chances. Had they been clinical, the result could have been different.

Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance last night.

The Liverpool local boy was simply outstanding against Los Blancos, producing a masterclass performance. Many of Liverpool’s chances came from the feet of Alexander-Arnold who surely has now silenced many of his doubters.

While there’s no doubt that he is one of the best attacking right-backs in the entire world, many feel that he is suspect at the back. He was omitted from the England squad by Gareth Southgate, but he is proving a point (also scored the winner against Aston Villa last weekend) here.

Alexander-Arnold produced six key passes during the clash, more than any other player on the pitch. He had 104 touches, made three interceptions and completed two successful tackles during the game.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Liverpool fans:

Trent Alexander-Arnold ran this game from right back, once again proving why he's the best in the world — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) April 14, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold was absolutely world class tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UllL9NMC4L — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) April 14, 2021

World class performance from Trent Alexander Arnold. — Sharyf🦁 (@Sharyfff) April 14, 2021

Well done Trent Alexander Arnold. Absolutely outstanding tonight. #LIVRMA — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 14, 2021