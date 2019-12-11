Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane display vs Salzburg

Liverpool progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.
The reigning Champions of Europe finished as group winners with 13 points, ahead of Napoli.
An entertaining opening half saw both sides testing the opposition keepers but neither could land a meaningful blow, with Mohamed Salah coming to close to scoring for the Reds.
In the second half, the Reds found a way to breach Salzburg’s defence and scored twice in as many minutes. Naby Keita opened the scoring with a fine header, while Salah scored a spectacular goal from a near-impossible angle.
Sadio Mane impressed once again, and plenty of Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their admiration and respect towards the 27-year-old.
The Senegal international has been arguably Liverpool’s best player this season and he once again looked lively in Austria.
Mane was unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side. He provided the cross for Keita’s header, and overall it was yet another 9/10 performance from him.
Here’s how supporters reacted to Sadio Mane’s performance on Twitter:
UnTill that moment of top quality, salah looked as if he wanted the Europa league badly. Vvd massive. Mane influential. Firmino poor form continuing.
#LFC Sadio Mané proving again that he’s the best player in the world – always a massive threat, creates and scores goals regularly, as he did tonight. He’s become our most important player and could be the reason we win the hugest double this season.
2/2 We did well to deal with there opening 5/10 min spell after that didn’t really see much of a threat thought Bobby showed some signs of his form from a month or so ago with some nice touches Hendo and Keita looked good again Mane looked unplayable well played boys #YNWA #LFC
wasteful but job done.
Mane is possibly the best player in the world right now.
Minamino is boss. Salzburg are boss. I hope they win the Europa League
Well in Red Men#LFC
Mane was great tonight. As usual. #LFC
Great result tonight 😁
Mane brilliant once again 👏🏻❤#CL #LFC
