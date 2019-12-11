Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane display vs Salzburg

11 December, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.

The reigning Champions of Europe finished as group winners with 13 points, ahead of Napoli.

An entertaining opening half saw both sides testing the opposition keepers but neither could land a meaningful blow, with Mohamed Salah coming to close to scoring for the Reds.

In the second half, the Reds found a way to breach Salzburg’s defence and scored twice in as many minutes. Naby Keita opened the scoring with a fine header, while Salah scored a spectacular goal from a near-impossible angle.

Sadio Mane impressed once again, and plenty of Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their admiration and respect towards the 27-year-old.

The Senegal international has been arguably Liverpool’s best player this season and he once again looked lively in Austria.

Mane was unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side. He provided the cross for Keita’s header, and overall it was yet another 9/10 performance from him.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Sadio Mane’s performance on Twitter:

