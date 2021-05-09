Liverpool fans react to Alisson Becker’s display vs Southampton

Liverpool kept their top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.

With Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur dropping points earlier, the victory meant the Reds now have a slim chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.





Goals in each half earned Liverpool all three points against the Saints, although in terms of performance, it wasn’t spectacular from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead in the 31st minute when he headed home a delicious cross from Mohamed Salah.

Thiago Alcantara, who scored his first goal for the club, doubled the advantage towards the end of the match.

One player who was really impressive during the game was Alisson.

The 28-year-old Brazilian made as many as six crucial saves and kept Liverpool in the game.

The Brazilian has made some costly errors this season, but he was simply outstanding against the Saints.

Apart from one mistake in the second half, when he gave the ball away just outside the box to Che Adams, he was nearly perfect.

The fragile Liverpool defence was tested throughout the game, but Alisson came to the rescue time and again.

He made a brilliant save to deny Adams and Nathan Redmond, and denied Southampton from scoring in the second half when they increased the pressure on the home side.

Some Liverpool fans were heavily impressed with Alisson’s performance, and they raved about him on Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Alisson Becker proving why he’s widely regarded as the best in the business tonight, outstanding #LFC — TD (@dearlove_T) May 8, 2021

Fortunate and worrying until Thiago scored his 1st for #LFC. Alisson was superb bar the pass which he redeemed himself with. — Champions* #19times (@Daredevil_1892) May 8, 2021

No doubt who was MOTM though. Apart from that one error Alisson was by far the sharpest player out there and made some crucial saves. #LFC — Jay Graham (@jaygrahamuk) May 8, 2021

A reminder that Alisson is still the best keeper in the league. Love Thiago’s goal today and I feel like he’s capable of producing that a lot more frequently. #LFC — Josh Hawkins (@96JoshHawkins) May 8, 2021

Today's performance is why Alisson is still the best goalkeeper in the world by the way. Form is temporary, class is permanent. — Ben – YNWA (@AlissonBecks) May 8, 2021

Also alisson is still the best GK itw don't let a CB partnership of Williams and Phillips distract you — Sol (@LfcSol) May 8, 2021

