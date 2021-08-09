Leicester City renew their interest in signing Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City are set to revive their interest in Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard after a serious injury to Wesley Fofana, talkSPORT reports.

The Foxes recently suffered a big blow after Fofana sustained a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle following a reckless challenge from Villarreal’s Fer Nino.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Frenchman won’t return to action until 2022. The Foxes are now desperate to bring in a new centre-back as cover.

Vestergaard was heavily linked with them last summer. They have now renewed their pursuit. He could cost £15-20 million with his contract expiring in June 2022.

The Saints are unlikely to sanction the Dane’s sale until they land a suitable replacement. It is suggested that they could risk losing him for free next summer.

Sportslens view:

Vestergaard has been linked with a big move away from the Saints for a while. He was talked up as a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Spurs may have cooled their interest in the 29-year-old with Cristian Romero’s arrival, but the Foxes could still face competition from West Ham United.

The Hammers are searching for a new centre-back with their added Europa League workload. They have Vestergaard in their sights after a failed move for Kurt Zouma.

Vestergaard has been one of the Saints’ leading performers. Last season, he was in good form with four clearances and 3.3 aerial duels won per league game.

The Dane also came up with key tackles and interceptions. He has been hugely influential for the Saints, and they have a big decision to make regarding his future.

They are already facing the pressure of replacing striker Danny Ings, who left the club for Aston Villa. Their priority could lie on that before focusing on Vestergaard.

