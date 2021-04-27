Leicester City looking to sign Noni Madueke

Leicester City are thought to be keen on signing Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

According to Daily Mail, the Foxes have already made an inquiry for the under-21 England international.





Apparently, the likes of AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Lille are keen on signing the 19-year-old as well and the player could cost around £15 million this summer.

Madueke has been a long term target for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers who tried to sign the player during his time at Celtic as well.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers succeeds in getting his target this time around.

SL View: Rodgers could help the youngster fulfill his potential

The Foxes have a great chance of qualifying for Champions League football this season and European qualification could help them lure elite young talents like Madueke to the King Power Stadium this summer.

The chance to play in the Premier League is an attractive proposition for most players and the 19-year-old is likely to be tempted to join Leicester if there is a concrete offer on the table.

Madueke has scored nine goals and created eight assists for his teammates in 29 appearances this season and he has a contract with the Dutch outfit until the summer of 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester can snap him up for a reasonable price in the summer window.

The Foxes could definitely use more depth in their attack and the 19-year-old would be a quality addition.

Rodgers has done well to develop young players like Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wesley Fofana this season and he could have a similar impact on Madueke’s game next year.

Read: What Brendan Rodgers feels about Tottenham’s interest in him