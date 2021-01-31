Leicester City considering move for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah

Leicester City are considering a move for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah as they aim to reinforce their midfield before the transfer deadline, The Telegraph’s John Percy reports.

The Foxes are currently without Dennis Praet for around three months following the hamstring injury sustained during the FA Cup third round tie against Stoke City.





Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi is also out for the short-term after a minor tear in his hamstring during the Premier League clash against Everton in midweek.

Hence, the east Midlands outfit are eager to land a new midfielder and they appear to be interested in signing Chalobah before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

SportsLens view:

Despite the injuries, the Foxes have depth in the squad with Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison capable of playing in the central midfield.

Elsewhere, they have Daniel Amartey and Hamza Choudhury on the bench, but both have been out-of-favour for most of the campaign.

Choudhury has been fancied to join Newcastle United on loan with manager Steve Bruce admitting that he is an option for the club.

Prior to sanctioning his temporary exit, the Foxes are reportedly keen on a replacement and are said to eyeing a possible move for Chalobah.

The former Chelsea man has been a key player for the Hornets over the past few years and he has missed just two league games this term.

With the Hornets right in the mix for promotion from the Championship, they may be reluctant to sanction Chalobah’s exit unless the Foxes make a significant bid.

Chalobah may also want the assurance of regular first-team football, should he make the move to the King Power Stadium.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com