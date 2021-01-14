Leeds United fans disagree with Marcelo Bielsa’s comments on Kiko Casilla

John Blake
Kiko Casilla

Marcelo Bielsa has provided his full support to Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla despite his horrendous performance against Crawley Town on Sunday.

Leeds lost 3-0 against Crawley in the FA Cup clash on Sunday. It was a shambolic performance from most of the Leeds players on the pitch, including Casilla.


Illan Meslier is the club’s first-choice keeper and the young French stopper has conceded a lot of goals, still learning to adjust to the Premier League.

There have been suggestions that Bielsa could try young Elia Caprile, but Bielsa has made it clear that Casilla retains his full trust.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions, with the majority of them disagreeing with Bielsa. Here are some of the selected tweets:

SL View: Need for a goalkeeper 

Casilla is a highly experienced goalkeeper, but he should be nowhere near the Leeds first team after such a horrible performance last week.

Bielsa doesn’t like to criticise his players in public. However, after what Casilla has gone through in the past 12 months, Leeds fans find it really hard to defend him.

It is highly unlikely that Leeds will sign a goalkeeper this month, or any other player for that matter, but the Whites should seriously consider letting Casilla go in the summer.

If Leeds manage to stay in the Premier League (which is a high possibility), they should look to sign a top-quality goalkeeper, preferably someone with top-flight experience.