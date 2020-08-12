Leeds United enter the race to sign QPR attacker Eberechi Eze

According to The Mirror, Leeds United have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers this summer.

The 22-year-old had an impressive 2019/2020 Championship season with the Hoops where he scored 14 goals and registered eight assists from 46 appearances.





His form has caught the eye of multiple clubs including Palace and West Ham United and the former are said to have recently failed with a £10m bid for his services.

It is now reported that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have joined the pursuit of the versatile attacker, but they are reluctant to meet the price tag set by the Hoops.

The west London outfit want at least £20m to part ways for Eze, but Leeds are hesitant to pay the fee for the player after ‘just one good season’.

Leeds have yet to make any major additions this summer, but they have been able to keep the core of the squad together ahead of their Premier League return.

They will want to add more quality to the team in the coming weeks, but their stance on Eze seems right, given the forward has yet to prove himself in the top-flight.

Leeds are currently prioritising the signing of centre-back Ben White, but they have yet to find an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for his permanent signature.

They have failed with three separate bids of £18.5m, £22m and £30m for the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they will come up with another improved transfer offer.

White was ever-present at the heart of the Leeds defence on loan last term, but his return to Elland Road this summer appears uncertain with Brighton wanting to keep him.

