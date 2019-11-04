Kevin Philips wants Leeds United to sign Jarrod Bowen

Leeds United came very close to clinching promotion to the Premier League last season, but in the end, they lost in the play-offs.
The Whites have started strongly under Marcelo Bielsa this season, and find themselves second in the Championship table, on same points with Preston North End and Swansea City.
Kevin Phillips believes that Leeds will be unstoppable this season if they manage to sign Jarrow Bowen from Championship rivals Hull City in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign where he scored 22 goals in the Championship. The highly exciting winger has been brilliant this season, as he notched up his ninth goal of the season this weekend.
Bowen scored once again as Hull City won 3-0 against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The legendary striker feels that Bowen could be the missing piece in Marcelo Bielsa’s jigsaw.
“He’s a quality player and there’s a lot of talk about him moving on. His movement is very good and his technical ability. He’s a player who is going places,” said Phillips while speaking to Quest (2 November, 9pm)
“Dare I say it, put him in the Leeds team in January and he might be the difference between them getting promoted or not.”
The Chronicle reported back in July that Newcastle United were heavily interested in signing him.
The Express reported in September that Southampton and Newcastle were both continuing to keep tabs on Hull City’s £20million-rated hitman.
Bowen is out of Leeds’ budget at the moment, and at best they can sign him on loan with an obligation to buy. However, it is highly improbable that Hull City would sell their prized asset to a rival club on such terms during the middle of the season.