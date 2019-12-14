Jurgen Klopp secures long-term future with Liverpool signing contract till 2024

Liverpool have had a delightful December so far, having won every single match to take a formidable lead in the Premier League title race, but things got better for them on Friday.
The Reds announced that coach Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract which goes through till 2024, marking a statement of intent on how he wants to build his own dynasty with the Premier League giants.
Klopp admitted that this was a big statement from the club as well as from him, stating that he’s extended his stay knowing that the team can only get better going forward.
He explained, “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.”
“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.”
The German also lauded how much the management has supported him in his conquest at the club, and their commitment levels have impressed him the most.
He said, “People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.”
“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complimentary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.”, he added.
The German also expressed how he couldn’t think about leaving with the side in such a good place, also applauding Sporting Director Michael Edwards’ efforts in ensuring his side’s dominance.
He said, “This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving. I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far.”
“His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.”, he added.
He also admitted that this is the best possible job for him to compete on the highest level, reaffirming his love for the Merseyside giants.
Klopp explained, “For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”
Liverpool will now be further rejuvenated with Klopp’s extension news, as they have a busy week ahead with the FIFA Club World Cup obligations and Carabao Cup quarter-finals guaranteeing plenty of action ahead.