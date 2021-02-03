Jose Mourinho reveals possible return date for Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has provided a positive update on Harry Kane’s fitness ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The England international picked up an ankle injury in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last week where he was substituted at the interval.





He subsequently missed the Brighton & Hove Albion game on the road where Spurs succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 loss.

Ahead of the Blues game, Mourinho has provided a welcome update on Kane and believes the striker may return to action against either Everton or Manchester City next week.

“Good progress, he’s happy with the progress and of course we’re happy too,” he told the club’s official website. “I think it’s not a very optimistic thing to say next week he should be playing, it will be just a consequence of his good evolution.