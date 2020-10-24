Jose Mourinho expects Son Heung-Min to sign a new deal with Tottenham

Tottenham are ready to finalise a new deal with star forward Son Heung-Min.

According to Football Insider, the Londoners are looking to make him one of their highest-paid players and they have offered him a deal worth around £200,000-a-week plus performance-related bonuses.





Apparently, it will be a five-year deal and would keep the South Korean at the club during his peak years.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players in the Premier League and it is hardly surprising that Spurs are doing their best to keep him at the club for the long haul.

Son has been in red-hot form this season and he has 8 goals and 2 assists to his name already. He will be crucial to Tottenham’s ambitions this season.

The South Korean has arguably been Tottenham’s best player since the arrival of Jose Mourinho. Last year when Kane was out injured, Son did well to step up and deliver on a weekly basis.

Jose Mourinho expects the Tottenham star to extend his stay at the club soon.

According to Evening Standard, Tottenham are keen on holding on to the 28-year-old and Mourinho expects both parties to reach a conclusion soon.

He said: “I would love [him to sign a new contract]. Son has three years of contract, so it’s not like we’re in an extreme situation of everybody being worried. It’s more that Son loves it here, I believe that he would like to commit his future to the club for a long time.

“Everybody at the club is totally in love with this player and this boy and is trying also to make him feel part of the furniture. It’s normal the club tries to go from three years to four or five or six, I don’t know. It’s normal.

“But it’s a very calm situation because Sonny has three more years of contract. But I wish [for him to get a new contract]. He deserves one. The club knows that and sooner or later, without any pressure, they will arrive into a decision.”

Tottenham have had an impressive transfer window this summer and they have started the season reasonably well. The Londoners will be hoping to challenge for trophies this season and get back into the top four.

If the likes of Son and Kane can continue to perform at their current level, Jose Mourinho might just be able to guide Spurs to silverware this season. Both players have been unplayable at times this season.

Mourinho will be hoping to keep his stars fit this year after going through an injury crisis last season.