‘He is a top player’: Paul Robinson fancies Everton to sign La Liga attacker

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has fancied Everton to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid due to the presence of manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Rodriguez, 28, has experienced a difficult 2019/2020 campaign with Los Blancos and he has been restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions after picking up four separate injuries.
With less than 15 months remaining on his contract, Rodriguez’s future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain and Marca has recently claimed that Ancelotti could lure him to the Premier League.
Amidst this, Robinson has told Football Insider that Ancelotti can get the ‘best out of any player’ and Rodriguez remains a ‘realistic target’ for the Toffees with the Italian in charge.
“Ancelotti can get the best out of any player. He is the pull for Everton. It is a completely different Everton going into the transfer market with Ancelotti at the helm,” he said.
“All of a sudden you are putting names like Rodriguez in the same sentence as Everton. Before, you would not have done. He is a realistic target because of the manager.
“However, he has been widely touted quite regularly so it will be interesting to see where he is. He is a top player.”
Rodriguez has previously played under Ancelotti at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and the 60-year-old was definitely interested in signing him for Napoli last summer when he was their head coach.
As a result, it is quite clear that the 28-year-old is highly-regarded by the Toffees boss despite his recent injury record and it remains to be seen whether another reunion could be on the cards.
Should Rodriguez join the Toffees, there will be doubts regarding the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has been disappointing from an attacking midfield role this season with just one goal and two assists from 26 top-flight outings.
Aside from the Merseyside outfit, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest in the former AS Monaco man, who has contributed just one goal and two assists for Los Blancos this term.
