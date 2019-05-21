Guillem Balague says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants Paul Pogba, hints at £160million deal

Manchester United are hoping to hold on to French midfielder Paul Pogba despite Real Madrid’s keen interest in his services this summer, but it seems a £160million bid from the Spanish giants might be too much for the Red Devils to turn down.
That is what transfer expert Guillem Balague thinks, and the journalist also believes the World Cup winner doesn’t exactly fit the type of profile manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants in a player.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane still has Pogba on top of his summer transfer wishlist, but it remains to be seen if Los Blancos are ready to break the bank for his signature.
“Let me tell you the last on (Paul) Pogba, (Zinedine) Zidane continues to say he’s the one I want, he thinks he may have to play with two holding midfielders, and will allow Pogba to play in front of them, that will be the plan,” the Spanish football expert said on his official YouTube channel.
“Very expensive! Manchester United keep saying they are not selling, I’m starting to think that for the kind of profile of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants, Pogba isn’t needed, so if Real Madrid are serious and want to put £160million on the table, I wonder if Manchester United will basically listen.
“Inside the camp, he’s a good leader in good moment, not so much a good leader in bad moments, and right now, they need is a leader that overcome all the difficulties and takes everybody in the direction Solskjaer wants. I’m not sure Pogba is that kind of guy, and if he’s not, why will Manchester United keep him”
Pogba has two years on his current contract, but Solskjaer isn’t willing to hold on to any player interested in leaving, according to The Sun.
However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward doesn’t want him to leave as United’s status as a huge global brand could take a hit should such a player departs, and the Frenchman might be forced to hand in a transfer request.
Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is relishing the chance to compete with Pogba should a summer move work out, and it will be interesting to see how the United star fare in such a star-studded midfield.