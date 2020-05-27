George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

With every passing day the anticipation is growing that the Newcastle United takeover is close to being done.

The Mirror claimed yesterday that the Saudi consortium backed by Amanda Staveley is close to buying the club in a £300m deal.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph has claimed recently that the Newcastle United takeover is expected to be resolved this week.

As of now, all the paperwork had been submitted a deposit of £17m, which is non-refundable, was paid to Mike Ashley’s account.

George Caulkin of The Athletic, who is one of the best journalists around covering North-East football, has claimed that it has not been officially signed by the Premier League.

It hasn’t been officially signed off by the Premier League yet. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 26, 2020

In another separate tweet, he has mentioned that the full money will only go through when the Premier League will officially give then the green signal to go ahead with the deal.

When it is signed off by the PL. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 26, 2020

I don’t know Dayle so won’t guess. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the potential new owners are confident that the deal will go through.

In fact, they have already started making plans regarding the next season. While Steve Bruce is expected to remain in charge till the end of the season, the prospective new owners are likely to bring in either Rafael Benitez or Mauricio Pochettino at St James’ Park.