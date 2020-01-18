Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves win vs Southampton on Twitter

Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to seal all three points against Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Saints went into the break with a 2-0 lead, with goals coming from Jan Bednarek and Shane Long.
However, Wolves fought back brilliantly and the momentum shifted after the break.
Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto, who has been brilliant for Wolves this season, pulled one back in the 53rd minute.
Raul Jimenez scored from the spot to level the tie. And the Mexican won the game for Wolves in the 76th minute after some good work from Adama Traore.
Former great England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He has praised Jimenez, saying the striker was ‘superb’.
Great comeback from Wolves. 2-0 down at halftime, now leading 3-2. 2 more goals for the superb Jimenez.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020
Wolves managed 47% of possession and registered four shots on target during the game.
With that win Wolves move to sixth in the Premier League with 34 points from 22 games. They share same points with Manchester United who will face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.