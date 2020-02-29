Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Morgan Schneiderlin injury update

Everton fans react to Morgan Schneiderlin injury update

29 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Everton confirmed yesterday that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has undergone surgery on a knee problem.

The French midfielder picked up an injury during Everton’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the last match, and he may not play again this season.

He has suffered a torn meniscus and the club have refused to put a timescale on his potential return. The former Southampton is “set for a period out of the team.”

Schneiderlin has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season. The injury probably has come at a wrong time as he was playing well under Ancelotti.

Many Everton fans reacted to the news after the club posted an update on their official Twitter handle. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 30-year-old is not a popular figure among the fans, but surely his absence reduces the team’s central midfield options.

Generally, it takes around three to four months to recover from a torn meniscus and therefore it could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Schneiderlin has a contract at the club till 2021. However, with his future at the club uncertain, there are suggestions that he may have played his last game for the club already.

Everton will face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Goodison Park.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com