Everton fans react to Morgan Schneiderlin injury update

Everton confirmed yesterday that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has undergone surgery on a knee problem.
The French midfielder picked up an injury during Everton’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the last match, and he may not play again this season.
He has suffered a torn meniscus and the club have refused to put a timescale on his potential return. The former Southampton is “set for a period out of the team.”
Schneiderlin has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season. The injury probably has come at a wrong time as he was playing well under Ancelotti.
Many Everton fans reacted to the news after the club posted an update on their official Twitter handle. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Don't wish an injury on anyone but hopefully we won't see him in an Everton shirt again
— Mark D🏴✊ (@markd17) February 28, 2020
Just as he started putting good performances in aswell
— Lloyd Roberts (@scousehouse06) February 28, 2020
He’s been injured since we signed him.
— Ian Bramhall Referee (@RefereeIB) February 28, 2020
Sad part is he and Theo and have actually been good lately and their both out
— Peter (@The_Nerd_Stomp) February 28, 2020
Got terrorised in the derby by kids. Hope he never plays for us again. French 🦀
— st cuths fc (@CuthsSt) February 28, 2020
He gets a lot of stick but he has been good as of late the criticism comes from playing for us really
— JoeRoyle15 (@JRoyle15) February 28, 2020
Unlucky Morgan. I wish you all the best for a speedy recovery. However this gives the boss another headache. God Bless.
— Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) February 28, 2020
Just want him gone. As soon as.
— Jon (@JonDamage) February 28, 2020
The 30-year-old is not a popular figure among the fans, but surely his absence reduces the team’s central midfield options.
Generally, it takes around three to four months to recover from a torn meniscus and therefore it could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.
Schneiderlin has a contract at the club till 2021. However, with his future at the club uncertain, there are suggestions that he may have played his last game for the club already.
Everton will face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Goodison Park.