Everton fans not impressed with Theo Walcott’s latest display

27 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton

Everton fans have expressed their disappointment on social networking site Twitter as the Toffees lost both their pre-season games on Saturday.

The Merseyside club faced both Mainz and Sevilla in Germany’s Opel Cup this afternoon. The mini-tournament took place at Mainz’s Opel Arena, where Everton faced both the teams in 60-minute matches.

The Toffees lost 1-0 to Sevilla in their opening game, and in their next game suffered a 3-1 defeat against Mainz.

It has been a really average performance from Everton with many players performing below their level. But one player who Everton fans felt was the worst of the lot was Theo Walcott.

The former Arsenal forward struggled to build up any sort of momentum and hardly made any impact during the game against Sevilla.

He was used in the striker role – a position he personally favours – but apart from getting into good scoring positions could not make the best use of the chances.

It remains to be seen how Marco Silva uses Walcott this season, but surely he will be dropped to the bench when Richarlison returns to the squad.

