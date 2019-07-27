Everton fans not impressed with Theo Walcott’s latest display

Everton fans have expressed their disappointment on social networking site Twitter as the Toffees lost both their pre-season games on Saturday.
The Merseyside club faced both Mainz and Sevilla in Germany’s Opel Cup this afternoon. The mini-tournament took place at Mainz’s Opel Arena, where Everton faced both the teams in 60-minute matches.
The Toffees lost 1-0 to Sevilla in their opening game, and in their next game suffered a 3-1 defeat against Mainz.
It has been a really average performance from Everton with many players performing below their level. But one player who Everton fans felt was the worst of the lot was Theo Walcott.
The former Arsenal forward struggled to build up any sort of momentum and hardly made any impact during the game against Sevilla.
He was used in the striker role – a position he personally favours – but apart from getting into good scoring positions could not make the best use of the chances.
It remains to be seen how Marco Silva uses Walcott this season, but surely he will be dropped to the bench when Richarlison returns to the squad.
Walcott man fucking hell I can’t watch him every week again. May turn out to be the worst player I’ve seen play for us. Genuinely don’t know what goes through his head at times.
— Everton Are Magic (@Efc_are_magic) July 27, 2019
#EFC HT thoughts – #Zaha is desperately needed for the Wing/Striker and we need a 2nd CB. It’s becoming clear that #Walcott is not good enough & #Mina/#Holgate struggle to maintain possession. Our bench is looking very weak #Everton @LivEchoEFC
— Steven Broadbent (@Evertonized) July 27, 2019
Walcott remains me of Sandro last preseason, Silva played Sandro every preseason game to try and get him into some sort of form, came to the conclusion it just wasnt working and send him out on loan, can see the same thing happening here, come @Everton sign someone!
— Simon (@SG_EFC) July 27, 2019
Out of that starting line up today Holgate, Mina, Delph, Walcott + DCL aren’t good enough. Worrying thing is only Richarlison + Keane come into that side. Bernard + Sigurdsson look massively off the pace too.
— Paul EFC 86 (@PaulEFC86) July 27, 2019
Walcott is playing up front. End of days stuff.
— Roberto (@RobB_EFC) July 27, 2019
Anyone thinking Walcott, Davies and Holgate are good enough for this team are deluded. #EFC #Everton
— uknicks (@uknicks) July 27, 2019