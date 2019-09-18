Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny comments on Marcel Brands

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny joined Schalke 04 on loan this summer.
The 22-year-old has made a bright start at the German club, and has started in four Bundesliga games already. He played the full 90 minutes in all those matches and scored one goal against Hertha Berlin.
The young right-back also registered an assist in his last game against Paderborn, where he was brilliant throughout the game.
Kenny, a local Evertonian, wants to play for his senior team, but he is unsure if his dream of becoming a regular at his boyhood club will happen.
At this stage of his career, all he needs is regular games. Kenny has thanked Marcel Brands for his continuous support and says the Everton director of football even texted him after he scored against Hertha Berlin.
He adds that Brands wanted him to go out and play regular games and he stuck to his word.
“I love Everton,” Kenny told The Athletic. “They’re my club and have been since I was nine. Marcel Brands has been amazing for me. He texted me the other day, after my goal. I can’t thank him enough for what he did, getting me this move. He wanted me to go out and play football and he stuck to his word. He’s one of the best in the business at what he does.”
It seems Kenny is enjoying his football at the German club, and Everton will be hoping that he keeps on performing at this level throughout the whole season.
Schalke boss David Wagner has hinted that he wants Kenny to play under him beyond the next summer but the decision doesn’t rest with the German club.